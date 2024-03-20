Pakistan gets draft approval for $1.1 bln IMF payout

Pakistan gets draft approval for $1.1 bln IMF payout

ISLAMABAD
Pakistan gets draft approval for $1.1 bln IMF payout

Pakistan reached a tentative deal to unlock a $1.1 billion tranche of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout deal, the global lender said on March 20, giving much-needed respite to the South Asian nation.

Last summer, cash-strapped Pakistan sketched a $3 billion deal with the IMF as it battled a balance-of-payments crisis which brought it to the brink of default.

After six days of talks in Islamabad, concluding Tuesday, the IMF said officials had reached a "staff-level agreement" to pay out the latest portion of the deal, subject to board approval in late April.

Pakistan held elections last month, and a shaky coalition government has been tasked with an economic turnaround requiring them to agree to a raft of unpopular IMF belt-tightening measures.

In a statement, the IMF said "Pakistan's economic and financial position has improved" in recent months.

"However, growth is expected to be modest this year and inflation remains well above target, and ongoing policy and reform efforts are required to address Pakistan's deep-seated economic vulnerabilities."

Pakistan has historically been hamstrung by chronically low tax takings and unsustainable subsidies which have seen it accrue huge foreign debts it struggles to pay down without outside assistance.

The new administration, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is also set to barter over a fresh deal after the conclusion of the current nine-month program.

payout,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan says Türkiyes economic indicators positive

Erdoğan says Türkiye's 'economic indicators positive'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan says Türkiye's 'economic indicators positive'

    Erdoğan says Türkiye's 'economic indicators positive'

  2. Russia rages against Olympic chiefs, accuses them of 'neo-Nazism'

    Russia rages against Olympic chiefs, accuses them of 'neo-Nazism'

  3. Vietnamese president resigns amid major graft purge

    Vietnamese president resigns amid major graft purge

  4. UK inflation slows to lowest level in almost 2.5 years

    UK inflation slows to lowest level in almost 2.5 years

  5. Pakistan gets draft approval for $1.1 bln IMF payout

    Pakistan gets draft approval for $1.1 bln IMF payout
Recommended
UK inflation slows to lowest level in almost 2.5 years

UK inflation slows to lowest level in almost 2.5 years
VP Yılmaz: Inflation will decrease after June

VP Yılmaz: Inflation will decrease after June
Istanbul’s high streets see sharp increases in rents

Istanbul’s high streets see sharp increases in rents
Türkiye’s external assets at $325 billion

Türkiye’s external assets at $325 billion
Istanbul Airport named ‘Airport of the Year’

Istanbul Airport named ‘Airport of the Year’
Carbon roadmap to help green transition, says minister

Carbon roadmap to help green transition, says minister
WORLD Russia rages against Olympic chiefs, accuses them of neo-Nazism

Russia rages against Olympic chiefs, accuses them of 'neo-Nazism'

Russia launched a furious tirade at the International Olympic Committee on Wednesday, arguing the IOC's restrictions on Russian athletes and its criticism of the Moscow-organised Friendship Games amounted to "neo-Nazism".
ECONOMY UK inflation slows to lowest level in almost 2.5 years

UK inflation slows to lowest level in almost 2.5 years

Britain's annual inflation rate fell more than expected in February, official data showed on March 20, fueling speculation that the Bank of England will start cutting interest rates in the coming months.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe ‘considering’ withdrawal from Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe ‘considering’ withdrawal from Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe will consider withdrawing from the Turkish topflight after some of the club’s players were attacked by Trabzonspor fans following a road victory over the weekend, the Süper Lig club has said.
﻿