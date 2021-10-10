Painting on carpet beguiles visitors with 'charisma' in Contemporary Istanbul

  • October 10 2021 10:32:00

Painting on carpet beguiles visitors with 'charisma' in Contemporary Istanbul

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Painting on carpet beguiles visitors with charisma in Contemporary Istanbul

Art enthusiasts of Contemporary Istanbul are crowding around “Agua Verde” to take a picture of the oil painting of a woman on a carpet which “touches on the culture here”.

“Agua Verde” is an artwork by Dutch artist Christiaan Lieverse which has been featuring at the Villa del Arte galleries in the 16th Contemporary Istanbul art fair, one of the leading annual artistic events in Turkey, since Thursday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Bert van Zetten, one of the founders of Villa del Arte, said that the carpet has drawn many visitors for various reasons, with its “touching on the culture here” among one of them.

“But it’s also the symmetry and the quality of the work that is very mesmerizing,” he said. “People perceive beauty in symmetry a lot”.

Describing the artwork, van Zetten mentioned: “A proud woman who looks into the world without fear and has a lot of charisma.”

“It’s a piece that really fits the fair. It’s about mixture of cultures. It’s about Istanbul.”

He said that the artist did not paint the carpet with Istanbul in mind, “but he did paint for this exhibition. So it premiers here.”

The artwork is worth 125,000€ ($144,600).

Contemporary Istanbul one of our favorites

Van Zetten said that Villa del Arte galleries have attended 200 art fairs around the world since it was founded in 1999, including galleries in Barcelona and Amsterdam.

Attending Contemporary Istanbul for the 10th time, he said: “This is one of our favorite fairs.”

Also praising the new location, Tersane Istanbul, he called it “a huge improvement” for the events which “has a lot more potential also for outside installations.”

Gathering the world’s leading galleries, artists and art professionals in Turkey’s cultural hub, the Contemporary Istanbul this year has a new location overlooking the Golden Horn after a major regeneration project, known as Tersane Istanbul, where the event kicked off on Thursday and is set to end on Sunday.

Tersane Istanbul, an icon of Istanbul’s coastline, is known as one of the oldest shipyards in the world with over 500 years of history.

The art fair hosts 58 galleries and cultural institutions, 436 artists, and 1,240 artworks, along with collectors, press, and art lovers, in an area of 9,500 square meters (over 102,000 square feet) inside the Halic Shipyards building – formerly inaccessible to the public – with an additional 10,000 square meters (107,600 sq feet) of outdoor space on the waterfront.

This year’s participants are contemporary art galleries from Turkey and many other countries, such as Istanbul- and Dusseldorf-based Anna Laudel, Pi Artworks from Istanbul and London, AB Gallery of Seoul, Berman Gallery from Johannesburg, Claudia Schmidt in Zurich, and Mohsen Gallery based in Tehran.

SPORTS Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead

Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul’s Kadıköy 45th 'coolest neighborhood' across globe

    Istanbul’s Kadıköy 45th 'coolest neighborhood' across globe

  2. Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul Road Transport Corridor begins operation

    Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul Road Transport Corridor begins operation

  3. Turkey-EU ties little better than past year: Rapporteur

    Turkey-EU ties little better than past year: Rapporteur

  4. Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead

    Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead

  5. Turkey's puzzling F-16 fighter jet move

    Turkey's puzzling F-16 fighter jet move
Recommended
Mexican exhibit showcases recovered ancient treasures

Mexican exhibit showcases recovered ancient treasures
Bangladesh eyes Turkey’s support for setting up panorama museum

Bangladesh eyes Turkey’s support for setting up panorama museum
Icy water beneath Martian crust proves water existed on Mars: Expert

Icy water beneath Martian crust proves water existed on Mars: Expert
2,000-year-old altar found near northwestern Çanakkale

2,000-year-old altar found near northwestern Çanakkale
4,500-year-old jar unearthed in Mersin

4,500-year-old jar unearthed in Mersin
Istanbul’s Kadıköy 45th coolest neighborhood across globe

Istanbul’s Kadıköy 45th 'coolest neighborhood' across globe
WORLD Lebanon in blackout as power stations run out of fuel

Lebanon in blackout as power stations run out of fuel

Lebanon was plunged into a total blackout on Oct. 9 after two main power stations went offline because they ran out of fuel, the state electricity corporation said.
ECONOMY OECD hails ’major victory’ as global tax holdouts join reform

OECD hails ’major victory’ as global tax holdouts join reform

A global push to enact a minimum international tax on big corporations moved closer to reality on Oct. 8 as one of the last holdouts, Hungary, agreed to join a reform that now counts 136 countries.
SPORTS Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead

Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead

Mercedes' Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas on Oct. 10 won the Turkish Grand Prix as Max Verstappen reclaimed the championship lead.