Painting museum ready to host visitors with more than 3,000 works

  • February 08 2021 07:00:00

Painting museum ready to host visitors with more than 3,000 works

ISTANBUL
Painting museum ready to host visitors with more than 3,000 works

The National Palaces Painting Museum in Istanbul’s Dolmabahçe Palace has become one of the foremost painting museums in the world, with its collection of more than 3,000 paintings in its inventory and the opportunity to exhibit 553 paintings at the same time.

The museum, in which restoration has just been completed and furnished according to modern exhibition criteria, has an indoor area of 11,000 square meters and 34 halls.

The museum’s collection, which hosts many works of art dating back to the 16th century, includes works of painters such as Konstantin Kapıdağlı, Rupen Manas, Stanislaw Chlebowski, Fausto Zonaro, Ivan Konstantinoviç Ayvazovski.

Among the artists whose works are featured, there are also names that have left their mark on Turkish painting such as Şeker Ahmed Paşa, Osman Hamdi Bey, Şevket Dağ and the last Islamic caliph Abdülmecid Efendi.

The museum’s collection includes many subjects such as sultan portraits, historical compositions, orientalist works, nature and urban views, and still lifes.

People visiting the museum will also have the opportunity to see the country’s largest orientalist painting, “Hunting in the Desert,” an artwork by the French artist Félix-Auguste Clément.

Dated 1865, the 35-square-meter painting was taken from Said Halim Paşa Mansion in 2019 with a successful operation and was transferred to the museum.

The painting, which contains clues about the social and cultural relations between the Ottoman Empire and Egypt, is considered unique in terms of being a visual document.

Noting that Dolmabahçe Palace was remembered with bad images until the early 2000s, Yasin Yıldız, the head of the presidency’s National Palaces Department, emphasized that the palace has undergone a serious transformation since then.

“You can easily visit and see 65,000 works registered in the inventory where the storage units, which once reeked of moisture, have been turned into parts of the museum,” Yıldız said, stressing that the restoration on the relevant floors and partitions has been completed.

Meanwhile, paintings kept in the warehouses of Istanbul’s Topkapı Palace, one of the most famous landmarks of Istanbul that once was home to Ottoman sultans while the city was the capital of the empire, were also included in the painting collection.

A workshop was set up for the restoration of the paintings transferred from Topkapı Palace to the National Palaces Painting Museum.

A total of 337 works were brought to the museum while the pre-restoration, restoration stages and post-restoration status of the works were documented.

The information, condition and movements of the works were transferred to a digital system.

Located near Istanbul’s Bosphorus Strait, Dolmabahçe Palace, which was commissioned between 1839-1861 by the Ottoman Sultan Abdülmecid and accommodated modern Turkey’s founding father Mustafa Kemal Atatürk until he died in 1938, attracts over a million visitors in a year.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Twin earthquakes jolt Turkey's western coast

    Twin earthquakes jolt Turkey's western coast

  2. Mysterious monolith appears near ancient site in Turkey

    Mysterious monolith appears near ancient site in Turkey

  3. Erdoğan blames West for staying hesitant on Islamophobia

    Erdoğan blames West for staying hesitant on Islamophobia

  4. Turkey eyes becoming 10th largest global economy, says Erdoğan

    Turkey eyes becoming 10th largest global economy, says Erdoğan

  5. Law and communications faculties to be established at Boğaziçi University

    Law and communications faculties to be established at Boğaziçi University
Recommended
Troy Museum giving opportunity to watch artifact restoration works live

Troy Museum giving opportunity to watch artifact restoration works live
Life of Turkey’s first elected female mayor to be made into film

Life of Turkey’s first elected female mayor to be made into film
Mysterious monolith appears near ancient site in Turkey

Mysterious monolith appears near ancient site in Turkey
Tiny chameleon contender for title of smallest reptile

Tiny chameleon contender for title of smallest reptile
US vet recovers wallet lost 53 years ago in Antarctica

US vet recovers wallet lost 53 years ago in Antarctica
Ballet isn’t as psycho as Tiny Pretty Things say French dancers

Ballet isn’t as psycho as 'Tiny Pretty Things' say French dancers
WORLD Unidentified disease kills 15 in Tanzania

Unidentified disease kills 15 in Tanzania

At least fifteen people died and more than 50 others were hospitalized in southern Tanzania due to an unidentified infection that caused many to experience nausea and vomit blood, health officials said on Feb. 7.
ECONOMY In-depth approach needed to control food prices: TOBB

In-depth approach needed to control food prices: TOBB

Long-term agricultural policies should be searched for in parallel with efforts to stem the rise of food prices, says an executive of the Turkish private sector’s umbrella organization
SPORTS Turkish girl equalizes her basketball record

Turkish girl equalizes her basketball record

A 13-year-old Turkish girl broke the world record for two consecutive years at Guinness World Records Kids’ “Longest Time Dribbling Two Basketballs While Blindfolded” category.