Pacific islands, Japan strongly oppose status quo change by force

TOKYO
Pacific island states and Japan on Thursday said they "expressed strong opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by the threat or use of force or coercion", in a veiled reference to China.

Such phrasing is often used by the United States and its allies to refer to Beijing's growing influence and military capacity in the Asia-Pacific.

Tokyo and the 18 Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) members did not mention China explicitly in a joint statement after a three-day summit in the Japanese capital.

But the language in their declaration at the 10th triennial PALM talks was stronger than that in the statement from the gathering's last iteration PALM9, held virtually in 2021.

"Leaders committed to ensure a peaceful, stable and prosperous Asia-Pacific region, and noted with concern the rapid military buildup which is not conducive to this end and called for proactive, responsible and transparent engagement to uphold regional peace and security," it said.

With U.S. support, Japan has strengthened defense cooperation in the hotly contested Pacific region where China is also offering aid for infrastructure and security.

Ships carrying vital energy imports to Japan pass through the waterways surrounding the PIF members, which are also important fishing zones for Japan.

"The environment surrounding us has changed a lot since the first PALM summit was held, and we are facing complicated challenges," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.

  China fears 

China signed a secretive security pact with Solomon Islands in 2022, sparking fears it could one day use the island to gain a strategic military toehold in the region despite assurances from Beijing and Honiara.

In January, PIF member Nauru cut ties with Taiwan in favour of China — leaving only 12 states worldwide that recognise Taipei diplomatically, including Palau, another PIF member.

Palau's national security coordinator Jennifer Anson this week expressed hope for Japanese support in maritime surveillance to track Chinese research vessels in Palau's exclusive economic zone, according to broadcaster NHK.

Thursday's statement called for a "free, open and sustainable maritime order based on the rule of law".

"The PALM Partners will, based on national request, respect for national sovereignty, policies and processes, strengthen defense exchanges through port calls in the Pacific by Japan Self Defense Force (JSDF) aircrafts and vessels," it said.

The PALM summit brings together Japan and representatives from PIF nations including Australia and New Zealand.

Talks with Sudan warring parties 'encouraging': UN
Talks between a United Nations envoy and delegations from both warring parties in Sudan have proven an encouraging first step, the U.N. said Friday as the discussions neared a close.

