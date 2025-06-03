Özel slams vote-rigging probe into CHP

ANKARA

Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel has vowed to resist what he called a "judicial coup" following an investigation into the main opposition party’s 2023 convention over vote rigging claims.

"We will neither leave [modern Türkiye founder] Atatürk’s party to a trustee nor hand it over to anyone through a judicial coup," Özel told CHP lawmakers on June 3 during a weekly address in parliament.

Özel was elected party leader during the CHP’s 38th ordinary convention in November 2023, replacing long-serving chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. Ankara prosecutors have filed an indictment seeking prison terms of up to three years for 12 individuals accused of manipulating the vote.

Some media outlets speculate about the annulment of the party congress results or appointing a trustee.

"Our 2 million members will defy a man who will come without an election, period," he said.

"We are telling friends and foes that we will not surrender, we will win. [President Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan will go, the Republican People’s Party will remain."

Those indicted include high-profile names such as jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, İzmir Mayor Cemil Tugay, former Beşiktaş Mayor Rıza Akpolat and Bursa Osmangazi Mayor Erkan Aydın.

Others named in the indictment include CHP's Istanbul head Özgür Çelik, Bursa head Nihat Yeşiltaş, Sancaktepe head Özgen Nama, Bitlis head Metin Güzelkaya and former Mardin head Mehmet Kılınçaslan.

Top board member Baki Aydöner, former board member Hüseyin Yaşar and youth branch deputy leader Serhat Can Eş were also implicated.

State-run Anadolu Agency said the indictment names Kılıçdaroğlu as the victim and former Hatay Mayor Lütfü Savaş as the complainant. It alleges that İmamoğlu, who chaired the convention council, and others colluded in irregular practices targeting certain delegates.

Prosecutors claim that some delegates were bribed with money, promises of mayoral or council candidacies, employment in CHP-affiliated companies and even grocery cards.