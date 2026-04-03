OYAK eyes dual-use tech firm acquisitions in Asia and West

LONDON

Murat Yalçıntaş, general manager of Türkiye's industrial group OYAK, has announced that the group is actively searching for companies in East Asia and Western markets that develop technologies serving both civilian and military purposes.

Yalçıntaş reminded that OYAK is not only one of Türkiye’s largest pension funds but also a diversified industrial group, operating in sectors ranging from steel and energy to automotive and chemicals. With more than 140 companies and nearly 37,000 employees, OYAK maintains a presence in over 20 countries across six continents.

He pointed out that defense is among the most promising fields for OYAK, yet the group does not plan to invest directly in defense production. Instead, its interest lies in technology enterprises that can contribute to both civilian industries and defense-related applications, he added.

Yalçıntaş also noted that OYAK may gradually withdraw from certain areas with low added value and declining competitiveness, redirecting resources toward sectors with stronger growth potential.

Commenting on the current geopolitical situation, he assessed that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East could increase Türkiye’s strategic importance in the medium and long term.