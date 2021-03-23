Ownership of Istanbul’s Gezi Park transferred to foundation

  • March 23 2021 07:00:00

Ownership of Istanbul’s Gezi Park transferred to foundation

ISTANBUL
Ownership of Istanbul’s Gezi Park transferred to foundation

Turkey has transferred ownership of Istanbul’s Gezi Park, the focus of anti-government protests in 2013, from municipal to national ownership, drawing criticism from local authorities who said they would challenge the decision.

The decision to transfer the park’s ownership from the Istanbul Municipality to the “Sultan Beyazıt Hanı Veli Hazretleri Foundation” was taken by the Directorate General of Foundations operating under the jurisdiction of the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

The transfer was based on Article 30 of the Foundations Law, which says foundation assets that have become the property of the Treasury, municipalities, special administrations, or village legal entities will be handed over to registered foundations.

The Istanbul Municipality has criticized the government’s decision to take away the property of Gezi Park from it.

The municipality noted that it was about to start the new Taksim Square project to make the square a green area again, and the latest decision was intended to prevent the project.

The new design of Taksim Square was chosen with the votes of Istanbul residents in November 2020.

The municipality plans to launch a legal process against the decision, it added in the statement.

MOST POPULAR

  1. 'Pompeii of Anatolia' draws attention

    'Pompeii of Anatolia' draws attention

  2. Virus outlook in Turkey worsens within a week

    Virus outlook in Turkey worsens within a week

  3. Kadıköy Metropolitan removed by Holy Synod over disloyalty to Patriarch Bartholomew

    Kadıköy Metropolitan removed by Holy Synod over disloyalty to Patriarch Bartholomew

  4. Turkey rebuffs criticisms over exit from Istanbul Convention

    Turkey rebuffs criticisms over exit from Istanbul Convention

  5. Erdoğan to outline AKP’s road map for 2023 at convention

    Erdoğan to outline AKP’s road map for 2023 at convention
Recommended
Prominent Bulgarian priest’s grave found in Edirne after years

Prominent Bulgarian priest’s grave found in Edirne after years
Jail time sought for gang forcing Syrian kids into begging

Jail time sought for gang forcing Syrian kids into begging
CHP to apply to Council of State over withdrawal from Istanbul Convention

CHP to apply to Council of State over withdrawal from Istanbul Convention
Lightning strikes at Turkish parliaments garden

Lightning strikes at Turkish parliament's garden
Erdoğan to outline AKP’s road map for 2023 at convention

Erdoğan to outline AKP’s road map for 2023 at convention
Virus outlook in Turkey worsens within a week

Virus outlook in Turkey worsens within a week
WORLD In Kabul, Pentagon chief speaks of responsible end to war

In Kabul, Pentagon chief speaks of 'responsible end' to war

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, on his first visit to Afghanistan as Pentagon chief, said on March 21 that the Biden administration wants to see “a responsible end” to America’s longest war, but the level of violence must decrease for “fruitful" diplomacy to have a chance.
ECONOMY Turkey’s zero waste project wins UN global action award

Turkey’s zero waste project wins UN global action award

Turkey’s zero waste project has won the UN Development Program Turkey’s first (UNDP) Global Goals Action Award.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe draw in Istanbul derby

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe draw in Istanbul derby

Beşiktaş was held to a 1-1 draw at home by city rival Fenerbahçe with a late equalizer on March 21 but managed to stay atop the Turkish Süper Lig standings.