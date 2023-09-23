Owner of flooded bungalow resort detained

EDİRNE

The owner of a bungalow resort business ravaged by severe floods in the northwestern province of Kırklareli's Demirköy district, which tragically resulted in the loss of six lives, has been apprehended and taken into custody by authorities in nearby Edirne.

The individual identified as Bülent B. was captured by Edirne police during checks on the Malkara highway while driving his vehicle. Subsequently, he was handed over to Kırklareli law enforcement for legal proceedings.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç earlier confirmed that 18 bungalow houses within the resort had been built without proper licenses. Consequently, the chief public prosecutor's office launched a comprehensive judicial investigation into the incident.

Charges are underway for the resort's proprietor related to negligence leading to the death of multiple individuals.

The tragic events unfolded during a period of heavy rainfall in İğneada town on Sept. 5. A sudden flood engulfed the area where the tourist bungalow houses were nestled within the Longoz forests, claiming the lives of six individuals. The victims included two couples, Selman Bağışlar and Mihriban Bağışlar, as well as Ahmet Baki Şimşek and Raile Şimşek, along with Suna Duman and Ümit Solmaz.

Deputy Interior Minister Münir Karaloğlu revealed that the business had previously been sanctioned and sealed by the special administration. Furthermore, a demolition order had been issued against the facility, he informed.

Two high-ranking managers of the company, whose identities have not been disclosed, were also detained during the ongoing investigation and subsequently brought to court where they were placed under arrest.