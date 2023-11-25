Overnight Russian drone attack on Kiev injures two, says mayor

KIEV

A Russian explosive drone attack on Kiev was underway at dawn on Saturday, injuring at least two people, according to Ukrainian authorities.

"At this time, there are two victims in the Solomyansky district. Both received medical aid on the spot," Kiev mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

An apartment building in the district had been damaged by falling debris and emergency services were working to extract two women from the rubble, he added.

Several fires were reported in the same district, including one at a kindergarten, according to Klitschko.

Debris from drones shot down by Ukrainian anti-aircraft defence also fell on Pechersky district.

The explosive drones were Iranian-made Shaheds, local authorities said, without specifying the number of projectiles that targeted the capital.