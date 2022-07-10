Over 90,000 books published in first half of 2022

ANKARA

The number of books published in the first six months of 2022 in Türkiye was 90,149, the Culture and Tourism Ministry has said, noting that the number of books published increased by 1.6 percent compared with the same period of last year.

The sale of non-periodical prints increased by 4.77 percent in the first half of 2022 compared to the previous year and rose to 191.7 million, according to the data from the General Directorate of Copyright of the Ministry.

The highest number of book sales according to the type of work was in the education category with 92 million.

Ninty million books with excise stamps in the adult category, 23 million in the child-youth category, and 14 million in the adult fiction category were sold.

In the first half of the year, 17 million book banderols were sold in the belief category, 1.9 million in the academic field, and 1.9 million in the imported publication category.

A total of 568 producer certificates, 318 of which are cinema and 250 are music, were given by the ministry.

The total number of optional registration processes was 898, while the rights holder group that benefited most from the registration procedures at the request of the authors was the owners of computer programs with 378 registrations.

According to the data, 329 scientific and literary works, 124 fine artworks, 40 cinema and 27 music works were registered in six months.

Within the scope of the fight against piracy, audit commissions operating in 81 provinces carried out 431 operations in the first half of this year and took action against 452 people.

A total of 114,281 materials were seized in these inspections.