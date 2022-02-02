Over 80 firms fined for polluting river

MANİSA

Turkish authorities have imposed a total fine of 7.6 million Turkish Liras ($568.000) on 83 companies and institutions for failing to fulfill their environmental commitments and polluting the Gediz River in the Aegean province of Manisa.

A total of 2,233 inspections were carried out in 2021 to save Gediz River, the second largest river flowing into the Aegean Sea after the Great Menderes, from pollution, according to Eyüp Gül, the provincial director of the country’s environment, urbanization and climate change body.

Gül said that 478 of the inspections were on wastewater.

Pointing out that there are 163 wastewater treatment plants in the Gediz Basin, Gül stated that during the inspections, it was especially checked whether the facilities were connected to the sewer system.

The official also said that citizens can notify the authorities over polluting companies either by calling 181 or via their reports to the Presidential Communication Center (CİMER).