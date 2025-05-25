Over 7,500 companies established in April

ANKARA

Türkiye saw 7,590 newly launched companies in April, up 18.5 percent on a yearly basis, from 6,405 in the same month last year, the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) has said.

The number of liquidated companies in April totaled 1,727, up 40 percent year-on-year.

On a monthly basis, however, the number of companies established in Türkiye fell 9.4 percent in April from March's 8,375.

In the same period, the number of liquidated companies dropped 21.2 percent from March's 2,191.

In the January-April period of 2025, the number of newly established firms amounted to 36,131, up 0.5 percent compared to the same period of 2024.

The number of liquidated companies reached 9,163 in the first four months of the year, up 8 percent on an annual basis.

In April, 455 companies with foreign partners were established, including 266 with Turkish partners, 19 with Iranian partners, and 16 with Chinese partners.