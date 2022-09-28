Over 7,000 doctors apply to return to state hospitals: Minister

ANKARA

The number of applications from doctors who want to return to state hospitals has exceeded 7,000, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has announced, noting that the application period ends on Sept. 29.

Within the regulation that enables doctors, specialist doctors and dentists to return to their work at state hospitals, over 7,000 doctors applied to be assigned to the hospitals, Koca stated at the press conference held after the cabinet meeting.

The application period for the vacancies ends on Sept. 29, he added.

Koca also announced that a new city hospital in the capital Ankara’s Etlik district will be opened, which will become the second-largest hospital complex in the city.

Regarding the claim about a possible closure of the oncology hospital in Ankara, he said, “The hospital will not be closed. There may be capacity changes and renewal works, but our hospitals will continue to accept patients.”

Warning elder people to have their booster shots, Koca said the COVID-19 pandemic has not yet disappeared, though it has lost its effect.