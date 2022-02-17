Over 50 migrants pushed back in Aegean rescued

  • February 17 2022 07:00:00

Over 50 migrants pushed back in Aegean rescued

İZMİR/KARS
Over 50 migrants pushed back in Aegean rescued

Turkish Coast Guard units rescued 52 migrants off the coast of İzmir province after they were pushed back by Greek authorities.

The Coast Guard Command said on Feb. 15 in a statement they learned that there was a group of migrants in life rafts off Dikili, Seferihisar, Foça and Çeşme districts and dispatched units to the areas.

Later, the asylum seekers, who were in five life rafts, were brought ashore and all of them were taken to provincial migration offices.

Human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law.

Seperately, a total of 18 migrants were apprehended across Turkey yesterday, according to security sources.

Fifteen migrants were held in the northastern province of Kars after it was determined that they were walking towards the city center in groups of three.

Fake road permit documents, which were pretended to be issued by the Isparta Governor’s Office, were seized on the immigrants of Afghan nationality.

Turkiye has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Refugees, Aegean,

TURKEY Turkish defense minister meets Greek counterpart amid row over Aegean islands

Turkish defense minister meets Greek counterpart amid row over Aegean islands
MOST POPULAR

  1. Top five Turkish canyons listed

    Top five Turkish canyons listed

  2. President Erdoğan unveils measures to ease energy bills

    President Erdoğan unveils measures to ease energy bills

  3. World’s tallest man offers tallest woman to team up

    World’s tallest man offers tallest woman to team up

  4. Turkey will not remain silent to Greek military acts on islands: Erdoğan

    Turkey will not remain silent to Greek military acts on islands: Erdoğan

  5. ‘Say Türkiye’ campaign to promote changing country’s int’l name starts

    ‘Say Türkiye’ campaign to promote changing country’s int’l name starts
Recommended
Turkish defense minister meets Greek counterpart amid row over Aegean islands

Turkish defense minister meets Greek counterpart amid row over Aegean islands
Turkish FM holds talks with Ukrainian, Russian counterparts over phone

Turkish FM holds talks with Ukrainian, Russian counterparts over phone
Turkey’s foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19

Turkey’s foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19
President Erdoğan unveils measures to ease energy bills

President Erdoğan unveils measures to ease energy bills
‘Say Türkiye’ campaign to promote changing country’s int’l name starts

‘Say Türkiye’ campaign to promote changing country’s int’l name starts
Fishermen asked to pay fee for ‘fishing in dried lake’

Fishermen asked to pay fee for ‘fishing in dried lake’
No schools ‘currently suspended’ due to virus

No schools ‘currently suspended’ due to virus
WORLD Brazil mudslides kill dozens

Brazil mudslides kill dozens

Rio de Janeiro state’s government has confirmed 94 deaths from floods and mudslides that swept away homes and cars in the city of Petropolis. But even as families prepared to bury their dead, it was unclear Thursday how many bodies remained trapped in the mud
ECONOMY Eurasia Tunnel added 8.1 billion liras to economy: Transportation minister

Eurasia Tunnel added 8.1 billion liras to economy: Transportation minister

Around 79 million vehicles passed through the Eurasia (Avrasya) Tunnel, the first ever road tunnel connecting Europe and Asia underneath the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu on Feb. 15.
SPORTS Turkish handballer transfers to Swedish giant

Turkish handballer transfers to Swedish giant

A handball player from the local Yenimahalle Municipality Women’s Handball Team in the capital Ankara has been transferred to Sweden’s IFK Kristianstad, one of Europe’s leading handball teams, after scoring 18 goals in two matches between the two.