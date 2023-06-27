Over 46,000 irregular migrants deported this year: Minister

Over 46,000 irregular migrants deported this year: Minister

ANKARA
Over 46,000 irregular migrants deported this year: Minister

 

A total of 46,633 individuals who entered the country irregularly have been deported since the beginning of this year, Interior Minister Yerlikaya has informed.

In a recent statement posted on his social media account, he further stated that the deportation proceedings of an additional 17,964 foreigners are still ongoing.

“Our fight against irregular migration continues unabated,” Yerlikaya wrote, emphasizing the ministry’s commitment to tackling the issue.

The announced figures cover the period between Jan. 1 and June 22.

Providing a breakdown of recent efforts, Yerlikaya also said between June 16 and 22, a total of 3,192 irregular migrants were apprehended by Turkish authorities. Out of this group, 1,831 individuals were deported to their countries of origin.

Türkiye has been grappling with irregular migration for several years as it has become one of the key transit points for migrants looking to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Turkey, irregular immigrants,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye condemns Israel’s new settlement plan in West Bank

Türkiye condemns Israel’s new settlement plan in West Bank
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Israel’s new settlement plan in West Bank

    Türkiye condemns Israel’s new settlement plan in West Bank

  2. ‘Century of Türkiye’ to be built on reforms: Erdoğan

    ‘Century of Türkiye’ to be built on reforms: Erdoğan

  3. UAE delegation visits Ankara to discuss investments

    UAE delegation visits Ankara to discuss investments

  4. As temperatures climb, pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat for hajj climax

    As temperatures climb, pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat for hajj climax

  5. Putin accuses West of wanting Russians 'to kill each other' in mutiny

    Putin accuses West of wanting Russians 'to kill each other' in mutiny
Recommended
Türkiye condemns Israel’s new settlement plan in West Bank

Türkiye condemns Israel’s new settlement plan in West Bank
‘Century of Türkiye’ to be built on reforms: Erdoğan

‘Century of Türkiye’ to be built on reforms: Erdoğan
Erdoğan congratulates Greek PM on election win

Erdoğan congratulates Greek PM on election win
All 81 provinces to undergo urban transformation: Ministry

All 81 provinces to undergo urban transformation: Ministry
32 mln tons pass through grain corridor: Minister

32 mln tons pass through grain corridor: Minister
Tent cities in Hatay scorching from extreme heat

Tent cities in Hatay scorching from extreme heat
WORLD As temperatures climb, pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat for hajj climax

As temperatures climb, pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat for hajj climax

Hundreds of thousands of Muslim pilgrims crowded Saudi Arabia's Mount Arafat on Tuesday, the climax of a potentially record-breaking hajj pilgrimage held in fierce summer heat.
ECONOMY UAE delegation visits Ankara to discuss investments

UAE delegation visits Ankara to discuss investments

A delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has recently held talks in the Turkish capital to discuss investment opportunities ahead of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s expected visit to the Gulf nation.
SPORTS Urfa Aslanı wins 97th Gazi Race

Urfa Aslanı wins 97th Gazi Race

The racehorse called Urfa Aslanı, steered by jockey Mehmet Kaya, has claimed victory in this year’s historic 97th edition of the Gazi Race, a celebration of the famous leader Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.