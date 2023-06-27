Over 46,000 irregular migrants deported this year: Minister

ANKARA

A total of 46,633 individuals who entered the country irregularly have been deported since the beginning of this year, Interior Minister Yerlikaya has informed.

In a recent statement posted on his social media account, he further stated that the deportation proceedings of an additional 17,964 foreigners are still ongoing.

“Our fight against irregular migration continues unabated,” Yerlikaya wrote, emphasizing the ministry’s commitment to tackling the issue.

The announced figures cover the period between Jan. 1 and June 22.

Providing a breakdown of recent efforts, Yerlikaya also said between June 16 and 22, a total of 3,192 irregular migrants were apprehended by Turkish authorities. Out of this group, 1,831 individuals were deported to their countries of origin.

Türkiye has been grappling with irregular migration for several years as it has become one of the key transit points for migrants looking to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.