Over 450,000 apply to online software training program

  • April 30 2020 16:06:00

Over 450,000 apply to online software training program

ANKARA
Over 450,000 apply to online software training program

More than 450,000 people applied to the Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry’s project to train software developers, according to a statement by the Finance Minister Berat Albayrak on April 30.

“The youth has shown a great favor in our ‘1 Million Software Developers’ project. The number of applicants reached 451,000 in a week time,” he said on his Twitter account.

“Our project, which has gained support messages from informatics firms and universities, will continue with new surprises that will excite our youth,” he added.

Turkey kick-started a campaign to train at least 1 million software developers in a project assisted with online courses on April 21.

The number of courses in categories such as algorithm, web programming, mobile application and game development will increase to 100 until the end of this year, said the ministry.

The exam scores of those completing the courses will automatically be added to their CVs collected on the ministry’s web portal. Companies in search of employees with IT skills will be given access to the CV pool, according to the ministry’s announcement.

The campaign aims to create 1 million jobs in positions such as information security expert, web designer, project executive and system specialists.

Online subscription to the online course program is free of charge.

Turkey has scarce human resources in software development with about 140,000 employees.

Economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan assures Trump Turkey will show all kinds of solidarity as reliable, strong ally

    Erdoğan assures Trump Turkey will show all kinds of solidarity as reliable, strong ally

  2. Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,081 with 117,589 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,081 with 117,589 total cases

  3. Turkish Airlines suspends all flights until May 28

    Turkish Airlines suspends all flights until May 28

  4. Cappadocia's unique lake fascinates with its beauty

    Cappadocia's unique lake fascinates with its beauty

  5. Gov’t set to ready ‘normalization plan’ for virus outbreak

    Gov’t set to ready ‘normalization plan’ for virus outbreak
Recommended
Greek teen’s marrow to be transplanted to Turkish kid

Greek teen’s marrow to be transplanted to Turkish kid
Virus anxiety spreads quickly among people: Study

Virus anxiety spreads quickly among people: Study
Demolition of landmark statue divides Edirne city’s residents

Demolition of landmark statue divides Edirne city’s residents
Turkey mulls gradual reopening starting from June

Turkey mulls gradual reopening starting from June 
Turkey welcomes 4.24 mln foreign visitors in Q1

Turkey welcomes 4.24 mln foreign visitors in Q1
Eight irregular migrants walk some 300 km to reach Istanbul

Eight irregular migrants walk some 300 km to reach Istanbul
WORLD Germany bans Hezbollah’s political wing

Germany bans Hezbollah’s political wing

Germany has banned Hezbollah entirely, the Interior Ministry announced on April 30.

ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank cuts inflation forecast for 2020

Turkish Central Bank cuts inflation forecast for 2020

The Turkish Central Bank on April 30 revised its year-end inflation forecast to 7.4% for 2020, down from 8.2%.

SPORTS Volunteers organize online chess tournament amid lockdown

Volunteers organize online chess tournament amid lockdown

Three Turkish volunteer organizers decided to organize an online chess tournament amid coronavirus lockdown.