Over 450,000 apply to online software training program

ANKARA

More than 450,000 people applied to the Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry’s project to train software developers, according to a statement by the Finance Minister Berat Albayrak on April 30.



“The youth has shown a great favor in our ‘1 Million Software Developers’ project. The number of applicants reached 451,000 in a week time,” he said on his Twitter account.



“Our project, which has gained support messages from informatics firms and universities, will continue with new surprises that will excite our youth,” he added.



Turkey kick-started a campaign to train at least 1 million software developers in a project assisted with online courses on April 21.



The number of courses in categories such as algorithm, web programming, mobile application and game development will increase to 100 until the end of this year, said the ministry.



The exam scores of those completing the courses will automatically be added to their CVs collected on the ministry’s web portal. Companies in search of employees with IT skills will be given access to the CV pool, according to the ministry’s announcement.



The campaign aims to create 1 million jobs in positions such as information security expert, web designer, project executive and system specialists.



Online subscription to the online course program is free of charge.



Turkey has scarce human resources in software development with about 140,000 employees.