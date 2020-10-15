Over 414,00 Syrians return home: Interior minister

  October 15 2020

BALIKESİR- Anadolu Agency
The success of Turkey's cross-border anti-terror operations has enabled the voluntary return of over 414,000 Syrians, the Turkish interior minister said on Oct. 15. 

"Thanks to the security provided by our cross-border operations, 414,061 Syrians have voluntarily returned to their country so far,” Süleyman Soylu said.

According to the U.N. refugee agency, “Turkey currently hosts some 3.6 million registered Syrian refugees along with close to 370,000 persons of concern from other nationalities.”

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN estimates.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched four successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), Peace Spring (2019), and Spring Shield (2020).

