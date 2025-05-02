Over 400 detained across Türkiye on May 1 events

ANKARA

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that 409 people were detained nationwide during May 1 events, primarily in Istanbul, for allegedly violating the Law on Demonstrations and Public Meetings.

In a statement shared on social media, Yerlikaya said that 212 events took place in 78 provinces with the participation of 286,584 people. While most demonstrations proceeded peacefully, authorities detained 407 individuals in Istanbul, one in Tokat and Van.

Yerlikaya emphasized that official commemorations—such as the laying of wreaths at Istanbul’s symbolic Taksim Square and the placing of carnations on Kazancı Yokuşu, where 34 demonstrators were killed in 1977—were held without incident. Thirteen unions organized these events with the participation of 817 people.

To ensure public order during the nationwide Labor Day celebrations, more than 122,000 police officers were deployed across Türkiye. Yerlikaya thanked the security forces for their service and dedication.