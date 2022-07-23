Over 40 detained in anti-FETÖ ops in eight provinces

ISTANBUL – Demirören News Agency
Within the scope of the investigation initiated by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, some 42 suspects were detained at simultaneous operations carried out in 8 provinces against FETÖ.

The office issued detention warrants for some 60 suspects who were found to have used Bylock and deposited money in Bank Asya with the order of the terror organization.

“While 42 people were caught, efforts to catch the other suspects continue,” a security official said.

The operations were held in Istanbul, the capital Ankara, the northern provinces of Düzce and Samsun, the southeastern provinces of Şanlurfa, the northwestern provinces of Sakarya, Kocaeli and the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri.

The recent operations were held due to another operation held in January in Ankara. The security units found out that FETÖ was trying to regroup and restructure within the country.

The terror organization’s new online meeting schemes were revealed.

The Ankara investigation showed that some FETÖ members established new companies in the U.S. and Ireland in order to finance the organization.

Some 13 out of 29 suspects were nabbed, and more than $52,000 were seized.

Twitter blamed disappointing results on July 22 on "headwinds," including the uncertainty imposed on the company by Elon Musk’s chaotic buyout bid.
ECONOMY Domestic tourism spending and travel increased in first quarter

Domestic tourism spending and travel increased in first quarter

Domestic tourism spending leaped by 100 percent, while the number of travelers rose by 5.6 percent in the first quarter of 2022 from a year ago, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have reported.
SPORTS Galatasaray tops in fan map of Türkiye

Galatasaray tops in fan map of Türkiye

Galatasaray has topped the list of football fans as per a survey conducted by a digital fan engagement platform to learn the socio-cultural habits and preferences of football lovers in Türkiye.