Over 3,300 suspects detained in anti-drug operations

  • July 21 2020 09:17:10

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
In anti-drug operations last week, Turkish security forces detained a total of 3,338 suspects, the Security General Directorate said on July 20. 

In a statement, it said they also seized some 512 kilograms (1,128 pounds) of marijuana, 72 kg (158 lb.) of heroin, 165 kg (363 lb.) of methamphetamines, 21 kg (46 lb.) of bonsai, 500 grams (1 lb.) of opium gum, 455,000 cannabis roots, and 9,000 drug pills.

A total of 43 unlicensed guns and rifles were also seized during the operations, it added.

