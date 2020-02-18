Over 20 PKK terror suspects detained in southeastern Turkey

  • February 18 2020 09:58:00

ANKARA
AA Photo

A total of 23 people suspected for their links to the PKK terror group were arrested in southeastern Turkey, a local authority said on Feb. 18.

The Hakkari Governorate said in a statement that local police are working to expose and hamper terror group’s activities.

As part of the probe, they simultaneously raided 25 locations in Hakkari province on Saturday.

The suspects arrested are alleged to be campaigning for the PKK on the social media, being a member of an armed terror group, and aiding terrorists.

Notably, a AK-47 rifle was seized during the raids.

In the meantime, four PKK terrorists have been neutralized in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry said on Feb. 18.

The terrorists, plotting attacks against Turkey, were neutralized in air-backed operations in Hakurk and Avasin regions, the ministry said on Twitter.

The statement vowed to continue counter-terrorism fight with air and ground operations.

Turkish authorities generally use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

YPG/PKK terrorist surrenders

A member of the YPG/PKK terrorist group surrendered to Turkish security forces in the country's southeast, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Feb. 18.

The terrorist surrendered in southeastern Şanlıurfa province's Suruç district, Anadolu Agency cited anonymous security sources as saying.

A total of 35 terrorists have surrendered since the beginning of this year with support from their families.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union. It has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

