Over 20 detained in Istanbul Gold Refinery investigation

Over 20 detained in Istanbul Gold Refinery investigation

ISTANBUL
Over 20 detained in Istanbul Gold Refinery investigation

Turkish authorities have detained 22 individuals linked to the Istanbul Gold Refinery and associated companies on charges of obtaining state support through fraudulent means, media reported on Oct. 6.

Simultaneous raids were conducted across a dozen districts of Istanbul after prosecutors issued detention warrants for 23 people, with one still at large.

The Istanbul Gold Refinery, owned by the Halaç family, is one of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA)-accredited refineries, according to Türkiye’s official trade registry.

According to a statement from the Istanbul chief prosecutor cited by media, the Istanbul Gold Refinery officials, including main shareholder Özcan Halaç, allegedly established companies to claim a 3 percent state subsidy on $543.6 million in exports, resulting in an estimated $12.5 million loss to the state.

The investigation reportedly revealed that the refinery received state support for selling foreign currency to the Central Bank in exchange for Turkish Liras, as part of a government incentive aimed at strengthening the Turkish currency.

Authorities found that the companies imported raw gold, refined it in local gold mines, then treated the refined gold with acid solutions to make it appear processed before legally exporting it, generating foreign exchange revenue through this scheme.

The suspects face charges of violating the Central Bank Law, public finance regulations and legislation related to the protection of the lira’s value.

A Forbes article noted that the Istanbul Gold Refinery is among 65 LBMA-accredited refineries worldwide and has an annual processing capacity of 1,380 tons of gold.

If operating at full capacity, the refinery could meet the annual global demand of approximately 4,500 tons of gold.

The Halaç family’s business roots trace back to the Istanbul Gold Refinery, founded in 1996 with support from the Turkish Treasury and the Istanbul Gold Exchange.

Ömer Halaç established Halaç Jewelry Limited in 1995, initially focusing on gold refining to meet the growing market’s needs. The company became active in Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar gold market and merged with Istanbul Gold Refinery in 2002. With a majority stake, the Halaç family took over the management of the refinery. The firm also pioneered gram gold production in Türkiye.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US, Qatar, Türkiye to join third day of Gaza peace talks in Egypt

US, Qatar, Türkiye to join third day of Gaza peace talks in Egypt
LATEST NEWS

  1. US, Qatar, Türkiye to join third day of Gaza peace talks in Egypt

    US, Qatar, Türkiye to join third day of Gaza peace talks in Egypt

  2. Gaza-bound aid flotilla says several boats intercepted by Israel

    Gaza-bound aid flotilla says several boats intercepted by Israel

  3. 14 Turkish activists from Gaza aid flotilla arrive in Istanbul

    14 Turkish activists from Gaza aid flotilla arrive in Istanbul

  4. Syria, US discuss implementation of March 10 agreement with SDF

    Syria, US discuss implementation of March 10 agreement with SDF

  5. Türkiye will continue its work toward peace, Erdoğan told Putin

    Türkiye will continue its work toward peace, Erdoğan told Putin
Recommended
14 Turkish activists from Gaza aid flotilla arrive in Istanbul

14 Turkish activists from Gaza aid flotilla arrive in Istanbul
Türkiye will continue its work toward peace, Erdoğan told Putin

Türkiye will continue its work toward peace, Erdoğan told Putin
Turkish, Egyptian top diplomats discuss Gaza peace talks

Turkish, Egyptian top diplomats discuss Gaza peace talks
Türkiye plans major overhaul of traffic fines

Türkiye plans major overhaul of traffic fines
Jailed PKK leader should urge YPG to drop weapons: Bahçeli

Jailed PKK leader should urge YPG to drop weapons: Bahçeli
Rains deluge Western Türkiye, sparking major flooding

Rains deluge Western Türkiye, sparking major flooding
14 Turkish activists detained on Gaza-bound flotilla cross into Jordan

14 Turkish activists detained on Gaza-bound flotilla cross into Jordan
WORLD US, Qatar, Türkiye to join third day of Gaza peace talks in Egypt

US, Qatar, Türkiye to join third day of Gaza peace talks in Egypt

Qatar's prime minister and senior delegates from the United States and Türkiye will join Hamas and Israeli negotiators on Wednesday for a third day of talks aimed at ending the Gaza war.
ECONOMY Türk Telekom inaugurated major SPP investment in Sivas

Türk Telekom inaugurated major SPP investment in Sivas

Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Türk Telekom CEO Ümit Önal has remotely inaugurated the company's Solar Power Plant (SPP) in Sivas using a 5G-controlled robot during the 11th Energy Efficiency Forum in Istanbul.

SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿