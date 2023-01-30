Over 2,300 irregular migrants caught between Jan 20 and 26

ANKARA

More than 2,300 irregular migrants were caught between Jan. 20 and Jan. 26, the Directorate of Migration Management of the Interior Ministry has announced.

“Our fight against irregular migration continues. Between Jan. 20 and 26, a total of 2,322 were apprehended,” the directorate stated in a social media post.

Nearly 3,000 irregular migrants were also deported, it noted.

Since the start of the new year, a total of 8,571 migrants have been deported, the directorate reported.

Deportation proceedings of approximately 20,000 foreigners also continue, it added.

The country has become one of the key transit points for migrants looking to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

The number of illegal migrants deported since 2016 surpassed 430,000. While the deportation success rate is around 11 percent in Europe, this figure reached 70 percent in Türkiye.

A total of 66,534 Afghan citizens were returned to their country last year, including 44,433 on 234 charter flights and nearly 22,101 through scheduled flights.

In addition, a total of 12,385 Pakistanis were deported via two charter flights and scheduled flights.

Thanks to the security measures taken at the border gates, over 274,311 illegal migrants were prevented from entering the country in 2022.