Over 2,300 irregular migrants caught between Jan 20 and 26

Over 2,300 irregular migrants caught between Jan 20 and 26

ANKARA
Over 2,300 irregular migrants caught between Jan 20 and 26

More than 2,300 irregular migrants were caught between Jan. 20 and Jan. 26, the Directorate of Migration Management of the Interior Ministry has announced.

“Our fight against irregular migration continues. Between Jan. 20 and 26, a total of 2,322 were apprehended,” the directorate stated in a social media post.

Nearly 3,000 irregular migrants were also deported, it noted.

Since the start of the new year, a total of 8,571 migrants have been deported, the directorate reported.

Deportation proceedings of approximately 20,000 foreigners also continue, it added.

The country has become one of the key transit points for migrants looking to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

The number of illegal migrants deported since 2016 surpassed 430,000. While the deportation success rate is around 11 percent in Europe, this figure reached 70 percent in Türkiye.

A total of 66,534 Afghan citizens were returned to their country last year, including 44,433 on 234 charter flights and nearly 22,101 through scheduled flights.

In addition, a total of 12,385 Pakistanis were deported via two charter flights and scheduled flights.

Thanks to the security measures taken at the border gates, over 274,311 illegal migrants were prevented from entering the country in 2022.

ARTS & LIFE LeBron jersey sells for $3.7 million

LeBron jersey sells for $3.7 million  
LATEST NEWS

  1. LeBron jersey sells for $3.7 million  

    LeBron jersey sells for $3.7 million  

  2. Hollywood ‘completely dysfunctional,’ says Shyamalan

    Hollywood ‘completely dysfunctional,’ says Shyamalan

  3. Rare earth materials ‘new battlefield’

    Rare earth materials ‘new battlefield’

  4. Italy’s Eni signs $8 bn gas deal as Meloni visits Libya

    Italy’s Eni signs $8 bn gas deal as Meloni visits Libya

  5. Over 2,300 irregular migrants caught between Jan 20 and 26

    Over 2,300 irregular migrants caught between Jan 20 and 26
Recommended
Hospital classrooms to open in all provinces

Hospital classrooms to open in all provinces
Halloween-like festival celebrated in Thracians

Halloween-like festival celebrated in Thracians
Many cities welcome snowfall amid drought

Many cities welcome snowfall amid drought
Pollution affects flamingo breeding in Gediz Delta

Pollution affects flamingo breeding in Gediz Delta
More than 138,000 cyber attacks prevented in 2022

More than 138,000 cyber attacks prevented in 2022
Turkish defense company to develop software for NATO

Turkish defense company to develop software for NATO
WORLD Former NATO general Petr Pavel wins Czech presidential vote

Former NATO general Petr Pavel wins Czech presidential vote

Retired NATO general Petr Pavel defeated a billionaire former prime minister in an election run-off on Saturday to become the fourth president of the Czech Republic.

ECONOMY Rare earth materials ‘new battlefield’

Rare earth materials ‘new battlefield’

Türkiye’s recent discovery of rare earth elements will give a major advantage to the country in the near future, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez has said.

SPORTS Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy

Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy

The Boston Celtics edged the Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 in an overtime battle tinged by controversy on Jan. 28 as Philadelphia 76ers big-man Joel Embiid out-dueled Denver’s Nikola Jokic as NBA rivalries took center stage.