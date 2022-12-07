Over 19,600 migrants pushed back by Greece rescued this year

ANKARA

In the 11 months of the year, 19,636 migrants pushed back by Greek authorities have been rescued by Turkish Coast Guard teams during their voyage in the Aegean and Mediterranean seas, while 10 immigrants died in the pushbacks, according to the coast guard command.

Immigrants caught trying to reach Europe on rubber boats from the Aegean and Mediterranean off or by hitting the road from the border province of Edirne’s İpsala district face ill-treatment by the Greek authorities.

It is a common practice of Greek authorities to push illegal migrants back to Turkish territorial waters after they seize immigrants’ valuables.

A total of 19,636 migrants, who set off towards Europe via the Aegean and Mediterranean seas were pushed back to Turkish territorial waters with rubber boats. Turkish Coast Guard teams rescued a large number of migrants alive, while 10 migrants lost their lives in the pushback incidents.

The teams caught 41,834 illegal immigrants in 1,341 incidents that took place in the first 11 months of the year. In the same period, 38 migrants died, while 278 human smugglers were caught.

Türkiye has become one of the key transit points for migrants looking to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

The country recently decided to increase security measures on the Bulgarian border in Edirne.

The total number of foreigners in Türkiye is 5.2 million, Deputy Interior Minister İsmail Çataklı announced on Dec. 1.

There are 3.8 million refugees in the country, including 3.5 million Syrians under temporary protection and 319,000 people under international protection.

A total of 1.3 million foreigners also live in Türkiye as residents, Çataklı also said.