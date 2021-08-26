Over 160 irregular migrants held across Turkey

  • August 26 2021 09:06:13

KARS/VAN/KOCAELI/MUĞLA
A total of 162 irregular migrants were held across Turkey on Aug. 25, according to security sources.

In the eastern provinces of Van and Kars, security forces rounded up 66 migrants, including 40 Afghan nationals.

Four suspects were arrested in Van on charges of human smuggling.

Twenty-one irregular migrants were held in the northwestern province of Kocaeli after they were found traveling in a minibus. The driver was also arrested for alleged human smuggling.

Another group of 48 irregular migrants was rescued by Coast Guard teams off the coast of Bodrum in Aegean Muğla province.

A statement by the Coast Guard Command said the migrants were pushed back to Turkish territorial waters by Greek forces in two rubber boats.

Two suspects were arrested for migrant smuggling.

The command said in a separate statement that 33 irregular migrants were rescued in Aegean Aydin province off the coast of Didim in the wee hours.

That came after rescue teams dispatched aid for the group traveling in rubber boats after they requested help.

All migrants were handed over to local migration offices for deportation procedures.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Turkey, which already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any country in the world, is taking new security measures within and on borders to prevent a fresh influx of migrants.


