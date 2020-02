Over 15 kg of heroin seized in eastern Turkey

VAN

AA Photo

Security forces seized over 15 kilograms (about 33 pounds) of heroin in eastern Van province, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Feb. 4.

Anti-narcotics police, assisted by a sniffer dog, searched a suspicious house in İpekyolu district and recovered heroin hidden in paint boxes, Anadolu Agency cited an anonymous official as saying.

Two suspects were also detained for alleged drug smuggling.