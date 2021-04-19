Over 140,000 businesses inspected for virus measures

ISTANBUL

Officials in Turkey carried out checks over the weekend across the country to see if businesses and the public are complying with the curbs and other anti-virus measures.



Over 25,000 teams with 100,000 personnel took part in the inspections and a total of 142,000 businesses, nearly 15,000 public transport vehicles and some 140,000 private vehicles were checked, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.



Criminal complaints were filed for 476 businesses and individuals and eight businesses were shut because they violated the measures, the ministry added.



The authorities also found that 206 people were traveling without a valid HES code, an application to track COVID-19 contacts, or a permission.



The ministry separately announced on April 19 that nearly 34,000 people violated the weeknight curfews and weekend lockdown between April 12 and April 19.



In the face of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the government announced a partial lockdown for two weeks during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.



As part of the stricter measures, the evening curfews have been extended from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. from the original 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full weekend lockdowns last from 7 p.m. on Fridays to 5 a.m. on Mondays.



Restaurants and cafes are only allowed to provide takeaway and delivery services.