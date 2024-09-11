Over 11,700 civilians killed in Ukraine since start of Russian war: UN official

HAMILTON, Canada

The United Nations reported on Tuesday that over 11,700 civilians have been killed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

Acting Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Joyce Msuya urged leaders gearing up for the 79th General Assembly session to capitalize on every opportunity to end the ongoing conflict.

"Regrettably, two and a half years since the escalation of this war, the situation only continues to worsen," Msuya stated during a U.N. Security Council session convened by France and Ecuador. Addressing Russia's assaults on civilians and infrastructure in Ukraine, she further noted, "The death toll is mounting. Human suffering continues at intolerable levels."

Msuya highlighted that 10 million people have been forcibly displaced within Ukraine, with large-scale attacks ongoing since Aug. 26. Moreover, recent expansion of hostilities to new regions on both sides of the Ukraine-Russia border has raised deep concerns.

"Military activities in Russia's Kursk region have displaced approximately 130,000 individuals, with civilians and infrastructure increasingly targeted," Msuya explained. She reminded all parties involved of their obligation under international humanitarian law to protect civilians and civilian objects.

Msuya stressed that heightened military operations are obstructing humanitarian efforts and endangering aid workers. She expressed gratitude for contributions nearing $1.4 billion toward humanitarian aid in Ukraine, but indicated that the Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan remains underfunded.

"Three-quarters of the way through the year, the Plan is still less than half funded. To sustain operations in an increasingly complex and dangerous environment, we urgently need donors to increase and accelerate flexible funding for the response," she highlighted, emphasizing that 14.6 million people in Ukraine are in need of assistance.

In closing, Msuya called on global leaders attending the upcoming U.N. General Assembly to "seize every opportunity to secure the decisions that will spare civilians and finally bring this war to an end."