Over 11,700 civilians killed in Ukraine since start of Russian war: UN official

Over 11,700 civilians killed in Ukraine since start of Russian war: UN official

HAMILTON, Canada
Over 11,700 civilians killed in Ukraine since start of Russian war: UN official

The United Nations reported on Tuesday that over 11,700 civilians have been killed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

Acting Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Joyce Msuya urged leaders gearing up for the 79th General Assembly session to capitalize on every opportunity to end the ongoing conflict.

"Regrettably, two and a half years since the escalation of this war, the situation only continues to worsen," Msuya stated during a U.N. Security Council session convened by France and Ecuador. Addressing Russia's assaults on civilians and infrastructure in Ukraine, she further noted, "The death toll is mounting. Human suffering continues at intolerable levels."

Msuya highlighted that 10 million people have been forcibly displaced within Ukraine, with large-scale attacks ongoing since Aug. 26. Moreover, recent expansion of hostilities to new regions on both sides of the Ukraine-Russia border has raised deep concerns.

"Military activities in Russia's Kursk region have displaced approximately 130,000 individuals, with civilians and infrastructure increasingly targeted," Msuya explained. She reminded all parties involved of their obligation under international humanitarian law to protect civilians and civilian objects.

Msuya stressed that heightened military operations are obstructing humanitarian efforts and endangering aid workers. She expressed gratitude for contributions nearing $1.4 billion toward humanitarian aid in Ukraine, but indicated that the Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan remains underfunded.

"Three-quarters of the way through the year, the Plan is still less than half funded. To sustain operations in an increasingly complex and dangerous environment, we urgently need donors to increase and accelerate flexible funding for the response," she highlighted, emphasizing that 14.6 million people in Ukraine are in need of assistance.

In closing, Msuya called on global leaders attending the upcoming U.N. General Assembly to "seize every opportunity to secure the decisions that will spare civilians and finally bring this war to an end."

UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Irans Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

Iran's Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran's Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

    Iran's Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

  2. UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government

    UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government

  3. Sony to release PlayStation 5 Pro on November 7

    Sony to release PlayStation 5 Pro on November 7

  4. UN revises down likelihood of La Nina

    UN revises down likelihood of La Nina

  5. 'There must be full accountability': Biden 'outraged' by killing of Turkish American activist

    'There must be full accountability': Biden 'outraged' by killing of Turkish American activist
Recommended
Irans Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

Iran's Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq
UN revises down likelihood of La Nina

UN revises down likelihood of La Nina
There must be full accountability: Biden outraged by killing of Turkish American activist

'There must be full accountability': Biden 'outraged' by killing of Turkish American activist
Turkic states agree on common alphabet for members

Turkic states agree on common alphabet for members
Palestinian medics say five killed in Israeli strikes on West Bank

Palestinian medics say five killed in Israeli strikes on West Bank
US, UK top diplomats in Ukraine to discuss long-range weapons

US, UK top diplomats in Ukraine to discuss long-range weapons
Palestinians take new seat at UN General Assembly

Palestinians take new seat at UN General Assembly
WORLD Irans Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

Iran's Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

Iran's reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday kicked off his first trip abroad as president, hoping to cement Tehran's ties to Baghdad as regional tensions increasingly pull both countries into the widening Middle East fray.
ECONOMY UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government

UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government

Britain's economy stalled again in July, official data showed yesterday, dealing a blow to the new Labour government that has put growth expansion at the top of its priority list.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿