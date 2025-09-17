Over 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli bombardment in Gaza

Over 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli bombardment in Gaza

GAZA STRIP
Over 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli bombardment in Gaza

More than 100 Palestinians were killed in renewed Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

The sources said that at least 86 bodies were transferred to hospitals in Gaza City alone amid intensified Israeli bombardment.

According to the sources, nine more people were killed in Israeli strikes in central Gaza, and six others in the south.

The deadly attacks came as the Israeli army opened a new phase of its ground offensive in Gaza City as part of a broader strategy to occupy the entire city. Nearly one million Palestinians, most of them displaced from other parts of the enclave, remain trapped in the city under relentless attacks.

The Israeli army has killed almost 65,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023.

On Tuesday, the U.N. Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory confirmed that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza.

The commission’s report concluded that Israel committed four out of the five acts of genocide defined in the “Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.”

It explained that these acts are: killing, causing serious bodily or mental harm, deliberately inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about the destruction of Palestinians in whole or in part, and imposing measures intended to prevent births.

'Temporary' route for residents to flee Gaza City

Israel announced on Wednesday a "temporary" new route for residents to flee Gaza City, as it launched an intense ground offensive after massive bombardment of the Palestinian territory's main city.

The Israeli military "announces the opening of a temporary transportation route via Salah al-Din Street", spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a statement, adding that "the route will be open for 48 hours only".

death toll,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Menderes remembered on 62nd anniversary of execution

Menderes remembered on 62nd anniversary of execution
LATEST NEWS

  1. Menderes remembered on 62nd anniversary of execution

    Menderes remembered on 62nd anniversary of execution

  2. Trump gets royal treatment on UK state visit

    Trump gets royal treatment on UK state visit

  3. Erdoğan vows Türkiye will resist regional instability

    Erdoğan vows Türkiye will resist regional instability

  4. Shipowner linked to Beirut port blast held in Bulgaria

    Shipowner linked to Beirut port blast held in Bulgaria

  5. Anti-terror commission hears academics, NGOs next

    Anti-terror commission hears academics, NGOs next
Recommended
Trump gets royal treatment on UK state visit

Trump gets royal treatment on UK state visit
Shipowner linked to Beirut port blast held in Bulgaria

Shipowner linked to Beirut port blast held in Bulgaria
Israeli troops press forward into Gaza City amid condemnation

Israeli troops press forward into Gaza City amid condemnation
Study estimates 16,500 climate deaths during Europe summer

Study estimates 16,500 climate deaths during Europe summer
Colombia halts US arms purchases in row over drug fight

Colombia halts US arms purchases in row over drug fight
China accuses New Zealand over airport harassment

China accuses New Zealand over airport 'harassment'
Poison killed Putin critic Navalny, wife says

Poison killed Putin critic Navalny, wife says
WORLD Trump gets royal treatment on UK state visit

Trump gets royal treatment on UK state visit

Britain treated Donald Trump to an elaborate ceremonial welcome featuring a gun salute and mounted horses as the U.S. president's unprecedented second state visit began under tight security on Wednesday.

ECONOMY Bayraktar unveils Küre digital encyclopedia at Teknofest opening

Bayraktar unveils 'Küre' digital encyclopedia at Teknofest opening

Teknofest Management Board Chairman Selçuk Bayraktar has announced the launch of "Küre," a new AI-supported, open-source digital encyclopedia.

SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿