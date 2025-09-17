Over 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli bombardment in Gaza

GAZA STRIP

More than 100 Palestinians were killed in renewed Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

The sources said that at least 86 bodies were transferred to hospitals in Gaza City alone amid intensified Israeli bombardment.

According to the sources, nine more people were killed in Israeli strikes in central Gaza, and six others in the south.

The deadly attacks came as the Israeli army opened a new phase of its ground offensive in Gaza City as part of a broader strategy to occupy the entire city. Nearly one million Palestinians, most of them displaced from other parts of the enclave, remain trapped in the city under relentless attacks.

The Israeli army has killed almost 65,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023.

On Tuesday, the U.N. Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory confirmed that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza.

The commission’s report concluded that Israel committed four out of the five acts of genocide defined in the “Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.”

It explained that these acts are: killing, causing serious bodily or mental harm, deliberately inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about the destruction of Palestinians in whole or in part, and imposing measures intended to prevent births.

'Temporary' route for residents to flee Gaza City

Israel announced on Wednesday a "temporary" new route for residents to flee Gaza City, as it launched an intense ground offensive after massive bombardment of the Palestinian territory's main city.

The Israeli military "announces the opening of a temporary transportation route via Salah al-Din Street", spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a statement, adding that "the route will be open for 48 hours only".