Over 1 million irregular migrants apprehended in Türkiye in five years

Over 1 million irregular migrants apprehended in Türkiye in five years

ANKARA
Over 1 million irregular migrants apprehended in Türkiye in five years

Turkish authorities have apprehended around 1.1 million irregular migrants over the past five years, according to data from the Interior Ministry, highlighting the scale of migration pressure on the country.

As of March 5 this year, authorities have already apprehended 22,876 irregular migrants.

Afghan nationals accounted for the largest group among those captured over the five-year period, followed by Syrians.

In 2026 so far, the majority of those apprehended are from Afghanistan, Syria, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Iran.

Türkiye has also intensified its crackdown on migrant smuggling networks, with the number of suspected smugglers detained rising steadily since 2021.

The data comes amid ongoing incidents along the Aegean migration route, one of the main crossing points for migrants attempting to reach the European Union.

In the latest incident, 11 people have been detained in connection with a deadly migrant boat sinking off the coast of Bodrum in the southwestern city of Muğla.

The incident occurred when a rubber boat carrying migrants sank after reportedly ignoring stop warnings from Turkish coast guard units and attempting to flee at high speed in rough sea conditions.

Rescue teams recovered the bodies of 19 migrants, including nine children, while 20 others were rescued. Authorities said the victims were Afghan nationals.

Prosecutors in Bodrum have launched an investigation into the incident, with efforts ongoing to apprehend six additional suspects believed to be linked to the smuggling network.

Migrant boats are frequently lost on the short but dangerous journey between Türkiye’s western coast and nearby Greek islands such as Samos, Rhodes and Lesbos.

According to the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration, at least 606 migrants have been reported dead or missing on the route since the start of 2026.

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