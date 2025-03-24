Over 1,100 detained in protests over İmamoğlu’s arrest: Minister

ANKARA

Authorities have detained 1,133 people over a five-day period in response to the escalating wave of demonstrations triggered by the arrest of Istanbul’s deposed mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on March 24.

The March 19 detention and subsequent four-day legal process leading to the arrest of the popular figure from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) on charges linked to corruption have triggered nationwide demonstrations.

From the evening of March 19 onward, hundreds of thousands gathered nightly outside the municipal headquarters in Istanbul’s Saraçhane, along with other protests in several cities, defying protest bans in Istanbul, the capital Ankara and the western province of İzmir.

"Between March 19 and March 23, a total of 1,133 individuals were taken into custody for participating in unauthorized demonstrations. Among those apprehended, individuals with ties to 12 terrorist organizations were identified," Yerlikaya stated on March 24 on X.

Local media documented multiple instances of violent clashes between police and demonstrators, particularly outside Istanbul’s city hall on the evening of March 23.

The minister further noted that several detainees earlier faced legal proceedings for offenses ranging from narcotics-related crimes, theft, fraud and sexual assault to intentional bodily harm — spanning 17 different criminal charges.

"In these protests, 123 police officers sustained injuries. Authorities confiscated acid, stones, clubs, fireworks, Molotov cocktails, axes and knives. Legal proceedings are ongoing against individuals who assaulted law enforcement, vandalized public property and endangered public safety," Yerlikaya asserted.

Issuing a stark warning, he continued, "We openly caution against any attempts to exploit our youth and citizens for political agendas. The repercussions will not be merely political but legal as well — no one will escape accountability."

Emphasizing a “zero-tolerance” stance, the minister reaffirmed that "any effort to instigate street violence and undermine public peace and security will not be tolerated," while urging the public to remain vigilant against provocations.

Earlier in the day, an additional 71 individuals were detained in follow-up operations targeting those accused of causing disturbances during the protests. Reports indicated that among those arrested were several journalists covering the demonstrations.

The protests erupted following İmamoğlu’s detention on March 19 on corruption and terrorism-related charges, leading to his removal from office on March 24 after the court’s decision to jail him pending trial.

His successor will be determined in a municipal council vote on March 26. Meanwhile, a similar ruling was issued for Beylikdüzü Mayor Mehmet Murat Çalık, who was also detained on corruption allegations, with the district council set to elect a new mayor on the same date.

Additionally, Cevdet Ertürkmen, appointed as a trustee to replace arrested Şişli Mayor Resul Emrah Şahan on terrorism charges, officially assumed office on March 24. In response, two deputy mayors resigned in protest.