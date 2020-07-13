Outbreak treats Turkish women harsher than men, study shows

Sixty-six percent of women feel tired due to the coronavirus outbreak, while this rate was 47 percent for men, according to the results of a survey conducted by independent market research company Ipsos.

Ipsos revealed that uncertainties about when the outbreak will end, living in isolation, lack of communication with the social environment and economic troubles were affecting individuals.

Half of Turks think the worst in the COVID-19 pandemic is yet to come while only one third believe the worst is over, a survey has shown.

The anxiety felt in the first period of the pandemic was replaced by fatigue in most individuals, according to a research titled “Coronavirus Outbreak and Society.”

Only one-third of Turks think that difficult days are left behind in the fight against the virus, but half of them believe that more difficult days are yet to come.

Pessimistic expectations appear to be more common among individuals of the highest and lowest socioeconomic status.

The research also notes that the pandemic affects more women at home psychologically, as their negative mood is associated with increased duties and responsibilities at home.

Half of the women participating in the research stated that they were negatively affected by the outbreak, while more than a third of the men claimed that men indeed were affected negatively, according to the research.

However, a quarter of men admitted that women were being negatively impacted during this period.

Nearly 70 percent of women think that the workload of women increased during the pandemic period, and four in 10 men agree with this.

According to half of the men, the workload of men increased, but only one in 10 women agree with this idea.

More than half of men think that no one in the household is negatively affected psychologically, while this rate is close to half in women.

The study also stresses that many believe that if the pandemic extends to the winter months, winter days can lead home residents to difficult times.

The research also questioned the performance of a total of nine countries to manage the fight against the outbreak.

It is seen that the countries with the best public opinion are Turkey with 39 percent and South Korea with 37 percent approval. The proportion of those who scored low on these countries is very limited.

Meanwhile, seven out of every 10 Turks think that the country defeated by the virus in the first period of the fight against COVID-19 was the United States, where nearly 140,000 people died due to the virus.

Italy and the United Kingdom followed the U.S.