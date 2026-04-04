Ottoman landmark Selimiye Mosque restoration preserves Balkan Wars scar

EDİRNE

Authorities have deliberately preserved a distinctive wartime mark on the Selimiye Mosque during a recent large-scale restoration, highlighting a commitment to protecting the structure’s layered historical memory alongside its architectural integrity.

The 16th-century mosque, described by master architect Mimar Sinan as his “masterpiece,” underwent a comprehensive four-and-a-half-year restoration and reopened at full capacity on the first day of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Engineers reinforced the mosque’s central dome, while similar upgrades were carried out on the domes of the courtyard arcades, alongside many other extensive structural strengthening, material restoration and conservation efforts.

However, one specific area was intentionally left untouched during the renewal.

Located on the eastern facade, the section bears a visible impact mark believed to date back to the Balkan Wars. The Balkan Wars were fought in 1912–1913 between the Ottoman Empire and a coalition of four Balkan states — Bulgaria, Serbia, Greece and Montenegro.

Historical accounts suggest the damage was caused by artillery fire from Bulgarian forces during the conflict.

Rather than repairing or concealing the mark, conservation teams chose to preserve it as a tangible reminder of the mosque’s past.

The decision aligns with a long-standing tradition: The scar has been protected through multiple previous restorations.

According to widely cited accounts, the modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk visited the mosque in 1930 and, upon seeing the damage, instructed that it remain as evidence of an attack on a place of worship and cultural heritage.

In line with this approach, the impact mark was left intact during restoration campaigns in 1938, 1956, 1960 and 1982.