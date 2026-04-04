Ottoman landmark Selimiye Mosque restoration preserves Balkan Wars scar

Ottoman landmark Selimiye Mosque restoration preserves Balkan Wars scar

EDİRNE
Ottoman landmark Selimiye Mosque restoration preserves Balkan Wars scar

Authorities have deliberately preserved a distinctive wartime mark on the Selimiye Mosque during a recent large-scale restoration, highlighting a commitment to protecting the structure’s layered historical memory alongside its architectural integrity.

The 16th-century mosque, described by master architect Mimar Sinan as his “masterpiece,” underwent a comprehensive four-and-a-half-year restoration and reopened at full capacity on the first day of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Engineers reinforced the mosque’s central dome, while similar upgrades were carried out on the domes of the courtyard arcades, alongside many other extensive structural strengthening, material restoration and conservation efforts.

However, one specific area was intentionally left untouched during the renewal.

Located on the eastern facade, the section bears a visible impact mark believed to date back to the Balkan Wars. The Balkan Wars were fought in 1912–1913 between the Ottoman Empire and a coalition of four Balkan states — Bulgaria, Serbia, Greece and Montenegro.

Historical accounts suggest the damage was caused by artillery fire from Bulgarian forces during the conflict.

Rather than repairing or concealing the mark, conservation teams chose to preserve it as a tangible reminder of the mosque’s past.

The decision aligns with a long-standing tradition: The scar has been protected through multiple previous restorations.

According to widely cited accounts, the modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk visited the mosque in 1930 and, upon seeing the damage, instructed that it remain as evidence of an attack on a place of worship and cultural heritage.

In line with this approach, the impact mark was left intact during restoration campaigns in 1938, 1956, 1960 and 1982.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump threatens hell for Iran over Strait of Hormuz

Trump threatens 'hell' for Iran over Strait of Hormuz
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump threatens 'hell' for Iran over Strait of Hormuz

    Trump threatens 'hell' for Iran over Strait of Hormuz

  2. Turkish defense chief: No threat will go unanswered

    Turkish defense chief: No threat will go unanswered

  3. Turkish top diplomat in Syria for key talks

    Turkish top diplomat in Syria for key talks

  4. Bursa mayor jailed pending trial in corruption probe

    Bursa mayor jailed pending trial in corruption probe

  5. Turkish ship to begin offshore drilling in Somalia this week

    Turkish ship to begin offshore drilling in Somalia this week
Recommended
Turkish defense chief: No threat will go unanswered

Turkish defense chief: No threat will go unanswered
Turkish top diplomat in Syria for key talks

Turkish top diplomat in Syria for key talks
Bursa mayor jailed pending trial in corruption probe

Bursa mayor jailed pending trial in corruption probe
Turkish ship to begin offshore drilling in Somalia this week

Turkish ship to begin offshore drilling in Somalia this week
Kars introduces 2,000 students to skiing at Sarıkamış resort

Kars introduces 2,000 students to skiing at Sarıkamış resort
Türkiye says second Turkish-owned ship has crossed Hormuz

Türkiye says second Turkish-owned ship has crossed Hormuz
Erdoğan engages with key leaders over regional security

Erdoğan engages with key leaders over regional security
WORLD Trump threatens hell for Iran over Strait of Hormuz

Trump threatens 'hell' for Iran over Strait of Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened in an expletive-laden post on Sunday to strike Iran's power plants and bridges if it does not reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz, after announcing the rescue of an airman in a "miraculous" operation.
ECONOMY Electricity and natural gas prices hiked by 25 percent

Electricity and natural gas prices hiked by 25 percent

Turkish regulators confirmed that electricity and natural gas rates for households have been adjusted upward by 25 percent.

SPORTS Türkiye ends 24-year World Cup drought with win over Kosovo

Türkiye ends 24-year World Cup drought with win over Kosovo

Türkiye qualified for the 2026 World Cup on March 31 after Kerem Aktürkoğlu's goal secured a 1-0 win away to Kosovo in a European play-off final, shattering the hosts' dream of appearing at the tournament for the first time.  
﻿