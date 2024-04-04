Ottoman bath revived after years of restoration

ISTANBUL

Zeyrek Çinili Hammam, one of the masterpieces of Mimar Sinan in Istanbul’s Fatih neighborhood, is returning to its original function after a comprehensive 13-year restoration process.

The hammam, with its cultural heritage brought back to life by The Marmara Group, will open its doors to its visitors on May 3 to offer a bathing experience in a historical structure.

The hammam, commissioned by Barbaros Hayreddin Pasha, the Admiral of the Ottoman Navy, and built by Mimar Sinan, offers the opportunity for men and women to bathe in separate spaces.

The five-century-old hammam, which combines Ottoman bath rituals with a modern touch and offers peace its guests, has also collaborated with leading names in the field of contemporary art and design.

Famous fashion designer Hussein Chalayan designed a collection of clothing and accessories for Zeyrek Çinili Hammam, interpreting the architecture, traditions and rituals with his innovative approach. Chalayan has a passion for the art of wrapping towels around the body and is inspired by the architectural details specific to the historic bath and the relationship of light with space in his designs.

This timeless collection, which includes loincloths, towels and clogs to be used by guests, as well as items such as jackets and trousers worn by bath employees, will be available in an online store that will also be opened in May, as well as in the on-site store in the hammam complex.

The bath welcomes its guests with Ayça Telgeren's installation, titled “Kocakarı,” located at the entrance of the bath complex. It also brings together the bathing experience and contemporary art with Elif Uras' site-specific sculpture, titled “Sitting Woman,” in the hot room section where historical tiles are located.

Artist Theodore Psychoyos, who lives in Athens and is known for transforming idle marble blocks into functional sculptures, designed special marble foam massage and foot massage units for the hammam. The works, which the artist produced in Istanbul after extensive research on Mimar Sinan's architectural approach and the history of the bath, combine traditions and modern materials.

Delicacies specific to Ottoman cuisine, sherbets and relaxing teas, which are an indispensable part of the Turkish bath, are presented in ceramics specifically designed for the Zeyrek Çinili Hammam. Collaborations with current artists and designers will also continue in the future.

The Ottoman bath culture is a centuries-old tradition that calms the mind while refreshing the body. Various care packages are also offered to guests by Zeyrek Çinili Hammam, including Classic Hammam, Relaxing Hammam, Fit Hammam and Renewing Hammam treatments. It also invites children and their families to experience this traditional pleasure with its Mini Hammam package.

The Bridal Bath, a centuries-old ritual, offers a musical and entertaining bath experience for groups of 10 people or more. The care products used in the bath are produced in cooperation with local brands that stand out with their natural ingredients.

Zeyrek Çinili Hammam Museum

Excavations carried out during the restoration of the hammam have unearthed thousands of tile fragments and archaeological artifacts that created the Zeyrek Çinili Hammam Museum. The artifacts and objects in the museum’s collection date back to the 5th century up to the 20th century.

The gallery in the lower floor of the museum hosts a selection of approximately 3,000 pieces of blue and white İznik tiles discovered during restoration and excavations. The small display of artifacts exploring the relationship of tile art with Ottoman pottery-making and the restoration tools on display add another dimension to the narrative of the gallery.

Visitors can also see a 360-degree view of the bath, traveling back to the 16th century through a digital interactive experience.

The hammam objects donated to the museum are accompanied by information on hammam culture.