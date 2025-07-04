Oruç Reis vessel docks at Filyos Port after Somali mission

ZONGULDAK

Following the successful completion of its first intercontinental mission in Somalia, Türkiye’s Oruç Reis seismic exploration vessel docked at the Filyos Port, its final destination, on July 4.

Having departed from Filyos Port in the northern province of Zonguldak on Oct. 4, 2024, Oruç Reis carried out a 234-day mission in Somali waters.

The vessel conducted three-dimensional seismic data acquisition over an area of 4,464 square kilometers across three separate offshore blocks in Somalia, while the mission concluded on June 6.

Following a farewell ceremony at Mogadishu Port, Oruç Reis set sail back to Türkiye on June 15, transiting through the Suez Canal to reach the Mediterranean Sea.

The vessel passed through the Dardanelles Strait on July 2 and the Bosphorus on July 3.

After approximately nine months at sea, the vessel docked at Filyos, where it will undergo maintenance and repairs. Following these necessary works, it will be prepared for its next assignment.

Constructed domestically and nationally in 2017, Oruç Reis is employed not only for the exploration of natural resources but also for continental shelf and crustal studies.

Measuring 87 meters in length, 23 meters in width, and 34 meters in height, Oruç Reis conducts two- and three-dimensional seismic surveys for underwater petroleum and natural gas exploration.