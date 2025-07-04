Oruç Reis vessel docks at Filyos Port after Somali mission

Oruç Reis vessel docks at Filyos Port after Somali mission

ZONGULDAK
Oruç Reis vessel docks at Filyos Port after Somali mission

Following the successful completion of its first intercontinental mission in Somalia, Türkiye’s Oruç Reis seismic exploration vessel docked at the Filyos Port, its final destination, on July 4.

Having departed from Filyos Port in the northern province of Zonguldak on Oct. 4, 2024, Oruç Reis carried out a 234-day mission in Somali waters.

The vessel conducted three-dimensional seismic data acquisition over an area of 4,464 square kilometers across three separate offshore blocks in Somalia, while the mission concluded on June 6.

Following a farewell ceremony at Mogadishu Port, Oruç Reis set sail back to Türkiye on June 15, transiting through the Suez Canal to reach the Mediterranean Sea.

The vessel passed through the Dardanelles Strait on July 2 and the Bosphorus on July 3.

After approximately nine months at sea, the vessel docked at Filyos, where it will undergo maintenance and repairs. Following these necessary works, it will be prepared for its next assignment.

Constructed domestically and nationally in 2017, Oruç Reis is employed not only for the exploration of natural resources but also for continental shelf and crustal studies.

Measuring 87 meters in length, 23 meters in width, and 34 meters in height, Oruç Reis conducts two- and three-dimensional seismic surveys for underwater petroleum and natural gas exploration.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump evokes Russia sanctions after largest assault on Ukraine

Trump evokes Russia sanctions after largest assault on Ukraine
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hamas says ready to start Gaza ceasefire talks 'immediately'

    Hamas says ready to start Gaza ceasefire talks 'immediately'

  2. Trump evokes Russia sanctions after largest assault on Ukraine

    Trump evokes Russia sanctions after largest assault on Ukraine

  3. Flight service between Turkish and Syrian capitals resumes

    Flight service between Turkish and Syrian capitals resumes

  4. Türkiye denies claims of $394 mln in exports to Israel

    Türkiye denies claims of $394 mln in exports to Israel

  5. Türkiye investigating Spotify for anti-competitive effects

    Türkiye investigating Spotify for anti-competitive effects
Recommended
Flight service between Turkish and Syrian capitals resumes

Flight service between Turkish and Syrian capitals resumes
Türkiye denies claims of $394 mln in exports to Israel

Türkiye denies claims of $394 mln in exports to Israel
Türkiye investigating Spotify for anti-competitive effects

Türkiye investigating Spotify for anti-competitive effects
Türkiye, Iran should beef up cooperation on fighting terrorism: Erdoğan

Türkiye, Iran should beef up cooperation on fighting terrorism: Erdoğan
Notorious Swedish crime boss arrested in Türkiye: police

Notorious Swedish crime boss arrested in Türkiye: police
İmamoğlu faces up to 8 years in prison over diploma case

İmamoğlu faces up to 8 years in prison over diploma case
Erdoğan: No silence on Palestinian cause amid bloodshed

Erdoğan: No silence on Palestinian cause amid bloodshed
WORLD Trump evokes Russia sanctions after largest assault on Ukraine

Trump evokes Russia sanctions after largest assault on Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump said Russia just wanted to "keep killing people" and hinted at sanctions after Moscow launched its largest ever drone and missile attack on Ukraine in the three-year-old war.
ECONOMY Number of mobile subscribers exceeded 94.3 million last year

Number of mobile subscribers exceeded 94.3 million last year

The number of mobile subscribers in Türkiye exceeded 94.3 million by the end of 2024, up from 92.2 million a year ago, according to data from the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK).  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿