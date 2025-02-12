Orthodox patriarch visits İznik ahead of Pope’s arrival

ISTANBUL

Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew has visited the historic town of İznik in the northwestern province of Bursa, ahead of Pope Francis’ scheduled visit on May 24-25.

Accompanied by 14 cardinals, the patriarch toured key religious and historical sites, engaging in discussions about their significance and ongoing preservation efforts.

As part of his visit, Bartholomew met with İznir Mayor Kağan Mehmet Usta and received updates on restoration work at the İznik Museum.

The delegation then proceeded to examine several landmarks, including the Church of the Virgin Mary (Hagia Sophia of İznik), where the Second Council of Nicaea was held in 787 AD. Other sites included the well-preserved Byzantine-era Istanbul Gate and Lefke Gate; the Historic Basilica, also known as the Sunken Basilica and believed to honor St. Neophytos, an early Christian martyr; the Koimesis Church; and the Baptistery Church.

The sites hold deep religious and historical importance, with İznik — formerly known as Nicaea — being a center for early Christianity.

During his visit, Bartholomew confirmed Pope Francis’ upcoming trip to İznik.

The pope’s visit is set to commemorate the 1,700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea, convened in 325 A.D., where early Christian scholars formulated the Nicene Creed, a fundamental statement of faith still recited in churches worldwide, mainly in Catholic, Orthodox and Protestant traditions.

It was created to unify Christian doctrine and counter theological disputes.

Notably, the creed affirms the belief in the Holy Trinity — Father, Son and Holy Spirit — and reinforces the divinity of Christ.