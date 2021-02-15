Orthodox church in Black Sea region plundered by treasure hunters

  • February 15 2021 07:00:00

Orthodox church in Black Sea region plundered by treasure hunters

GÜMÜŞHANE
Orthodox church in Black Sea region plundered by treasure hunters

The 14th-century Hutura Hagios Monastery Church, considered one of the three holy churches of Orthodox Christianity in the Black Sea region, has been plundered by treasure hunters, a local historian said on Feb. 14.

“They [treasure hunters] dug the inside of the church. The walls have been ruined,” historian Adnan Güngör Üçüncüoğlu told Demirören News Agency.

The church is located in the Black Sea province of Gümüşhane and is largely in ruins. It has fallen victim to plundering by treasure hunters – an issue Turkey encounters often regarding its plethora of ancient sites.

Üçüncüoğlu said there was a 7,000-book library behind the church. He said the library was destroyed too.

According to Üçüncüoğlu, the only solution to avoid the perennial problem of looting by treasure hunters is for the Hutura Hagios Monastery to be opened to faith tourism.

“The church needs to undergo renovation and a new road where the tourists can come,” he said.

Locals agree with the historian, urging officials to kick start a renovation at the ancient site as soon as possible.

“The church is located far from the center of the village. So, gendarmeries monitor the area against treasure hunters. [But] the church should be a tourism hotspot,” Yücel Berker, the local head of the Alemdar village, said.

The villagers are unaware of how the church actually looks like as it is currently in ruins. Many had to search on the internet what its original state is like. They believe the church can be salvaged if its made a tourism destination for history aficionados.

Having been built by the Greek Pontus Prince Alexisos Komnensos in the first half of the 14th century, the church was repaired twice at high costs, once by Ottoman Sultan Abdulhamid II.

Orthodox church in Black Sea region plundered by treasure hunters

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul under blanket of snow

    Istanbul under blanket of snow

  2. Earthquake damage system in ancient mosque amazes visitors

    Earthquake damage system in ancient mosque amazes visitors

  3. Virus variants spreading in Turkey, warn experts

    Virus variants spreading in Turkey, warn experts

  4. PKK slaughtered 13 Turkish citizens in N Iraq, says Defense Minister Akar

    PKK slaughtered 13 Turkish citizens in N Iraq, says Defense Minister Akar

  5. JP Morgan revises up Turkey's growth rates for 2020, 2021

    JP Morgan revises up Turkey's growth rates for 2020, 2021
Recommended
Colosseum-like structure found in Aegean

Colosseum-like structure found in Aegean
Archaeologists unearth ancient beer factory in Abydos

Archaeologists unearth ancient beer factory in Abydos
Rio feeling saudades for COVID-canceled carnival

Rio feeling 'saudades' for COVID-canceled carnival
Digital miniature exhibit opens in Istanbul on Feb 15

Digital miniature exhibit opens in Istanbul on Feb 15
Earliest shell horn played for first time in 17,000 years

Earliest shell horn played for first time in 17,000 years
Berlin film festival to spotlight pandemic-era movies

Berlin film festival to spotlight pandemic-era movies
WORLD New Zealand city going into 3-day lockdown after virus found

New Zealand city going into 3-day lockdown after virus found

New Zealand’s largest city of Auckland will go into a three-day lockdown beginning just before midnight on Feb. 14 following the discovery of three unexplained coronavirus cases in the community.
ECONOMY DHL continues to invest in Turkey

DHL continues to invest in Turkey

German logistics giant Deutsche Post DHL Group will continue its strong growth in Turkey, its CEO has said.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe up 3 points after last weeks derby loss

Fenerbahçe up 3 points after last week's derby loss

Fenerbahçe defeated Fatih Karagümrük 2-1 on Feb. 13 to score three points after losing to Galatasaray 1-0 in the Istanbul derby last weekend.