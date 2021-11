Original 'Nutuk' on display in Antalya

ANTALYA

The original 95-year-old ‘Nutuk,’ written by Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in Ottoman letters, has been put on display at the Cemil Meriç Library in the southern province of Antalya.

The Kepez Municipality opened the exhibit at 9:05 am, the time when he died on Nov 10, 1938, at the age of 57.