Celine Dion makes comeback after Paris Olympics

LOS ANGELES
Months after giving an unforgettable comeback performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics following her diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome, Céline Dion continues to spread a message of hope.

On Oct. 22, the music icon, 56, received a standing ovation as she appeared on stage at the City of Hope's 2024 Spirit of Life Gala to present the Spirit of Life Award, which honors leaders for their notable contributions to their community and profession, to Jay Marciano, Chairman and CEO of AEG Presents.

The gala is part of the cancer research and treatment organization's annual philanthropic campaign, which benefits childhood, adolescent, and young adult survivorship programs.

Dion, who has only made a few public appearances since being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome diagnosis in August 2022 and making the diagnosis public that December, told attendees at the gala "This is the first time I've been on a stage since I was up on that tower. And I kind of miss it."

"This City of Hope is so well-named. It does so much more than the important research leading to new treatments. It provides care to people in their greatest time of need at the most difficult and challenging moment of their lives. That is so important," she added.

"It provides the most precious ingredient, it provides hope. And I know how important that is," continued Dion. "I know that in our wonderful lives, filled with family and joy and love, we can also be presented with tremendous challenges, with great tests about faith and strength. To many of us who experience this at some point, what a joy it is to come together with everyone in this room tonight to do everything in our power to help spread this great gift of hope."

