Opposition parties welcome Turkey-Russia truce accord

  • March 07 2020 10:55:00

ANKARA
Two opposition parties in parliament have welcomed a Turkish-Russian deal that paved the way for the cessation of all military activities in the Idlib province of Syria, with calls for the government to take the necessary measures for the protection of the Turkish troops in the field. 

“We are of the opinion that the deal brokered in Moscow is a very positive development for our troops. An important step to prevent more martyrs [falling] has been taken,” deputy leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), Ünal Çeviköz, told reporters on March 6.

Çeviköz commented on a deal between the Turkish and Russian presidents, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Vladimir Putin, that brought about a halt to all military activities in Idlib. 

An aerial attack by the Syrian forces on Feb. 27 claimed the lives of 34 Turkish troops. 

Çeviköz underlined that it was not a peace treaty and the risk for the Turkish troops is still there, suggesting that the government should keep the minimum required number of troops in Idlib and withdraw the rest. 

The deal does not stipulate the withdrawal of the Turkish troops, but the government may consider the return of the Turkish brigade, which was attacked by the Syrian army, he said. 

“The government should quit using foreign policy as a tool for domestic politics. It should give up its efforts to change the regime in Syria,” he also stated. 

Meral Akşener, the chairwoman of the İYİ (Good) Party, also welcomed the deal. 

“We have welcomed the deal for the security of our troops,” she said. 

“I am of the opinion that it would be very useful if President Erdoğan would hold a meeting with the leaders of the political parties to inform about the agreement,“ she also suggested. 

