Opposition leader vows to stand with West if elected

RAZİ CANİKLİGİL- WASHINGTON

Main opposition Republican People’s Party leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has vowed to stand with the West and resume the path for full membership to the European Union if he comes to power in next year’s elections.

“We will develop our relationship with Russia but we want to stand with the West. There is no logic in fighting against Russia,” Kılıçdaroğlu told during a program at the John Hopkins University in Washington on Oct. 12.

Kılıçdaroğlu is on a six-day tour to the United States, where he held meetings with scientists, academics, students and civil society members. His conversation with the students of John Hopkins University was focused on both the internal affairs of Türkiye and its foreign policy.

Kılıçdaroğlu gave a strong impression that he will pursue a more Western-oriented policy if he comes to power in June 2023 presidential and parliamentary polls, while keeping channels with Russia open at the same time. He also conveyed positive messages to the EU.

“The full membership to the EU is a common objective of all six opposition leaders. We are going to implement our democratic reforms without waiting for the EU to open negotiation chapters. We will bring all the democratic rules to our country,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

Admitting that there are difficult problems in front of Türkiye’s admission to the EU, he said, “There are serious issues but we can overcome them.

Türkiye is a candidate country since 1999 and negotiating for full membership since 2005. Only one chapter out of 35 could be opened and provisionally closed so far. The political tension between Ankara and Brussels has almost stalled the accession process.

Four-stage Syria policy

Kılıçdaroğlu also explained that they will undergo a radical change in the Syrian policy when they come to power. “We have a four-stage plan to let the Syrian refugees return to their country,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

Resumption of diplomatic ties with Syria and exchanging ambassadors will be the first move, the CHP leaders said, informing that financial cooperation with the EU will be sought for the return of the Syrians.

“The roads, hospitals and schools will be built thanks to the EU funds,” he said. An agreement for the protection of Syrians who will return to their homeland should be made with Damascus, Kılıçdaroğlu said, explaining that Türkiye will provide all sorts of assistance for creating jobs in the neighboring country.