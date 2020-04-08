Opposition İYİ Party leader’s domestic worker tests positive for COVID-19

  • April 08 2020 11:59:00

Gamze Kolcu - ANKARA
A domestic worker working at the house of opposition İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Akşener’s helper at home, with whom she has been working for the past 20 years, tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaking to daily Hürriyet, Akşener said that when she heard the news, she thought about her family first.

“The first thing that came to my mind was my family. I thought about my son and husband if anything was transmitted,” she said.

Akşener said that she has been talking to her grandchild via phone and she did not have any worries on that matter.

“As for me, I was of course worried. We are facing a trouble science does not clearly know,” she said.

The opposition leader said that her family also got tested for the coronavirus and that the results came out negative. There is currently no need for the second round of tests, she added.

She also conveyed that she has been closely following her employee’s situation since day one. The helper is showing mild symptoms and is currently in good health, she added.

“[The worker] has been a part of our home for years,” Akşener said.

Akşener also said that she left her home two times in the past two weeks for television broadcasts she participated in.

As for her daily routine, she said that she has been spending time working on her computer.

“The outbreak reminded [us] about the value of freedom, health and spending time by ourselves. This is a time for everyone to put their thinking cap on,” she said.

