Opposition İYİ Party leader calls for 15-day lockdown

  • April 13 2020 15:18:00

Opposition İYİ Party leader calls for 15-day lockdown

ANKARA
Opposition İYİ Party leader calls for 15-day lockdown

İYİ Party leader Meral Akşener called on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to declare a 15-day mandatory quarantine across the country.

“Declare a 15-day mandatory quarantine across the country, with a program that will be prepared in the framework of the state’s capacity, within the framework of the recommendations of the Science Board and implemented with the weight of the state,” Akşener said in a live video posted on social media late April 12.

“In parallel, expand the economic support package to at least 7 percent of our national income, including direct cash assistance to our citizens who are mostly affected by the outbreak,” she stated.

Recalling that the pandemic is getting serious in Turkey and in the world, Akşener expressed concern about “the performance of the state” suggesting that the steps are taken only for “political interests.” She criticized the ruling party for “not being able to manage the crisis” and recalled the crowds flocked to markets and bakeries for shopping ahead of a two-day curfew declared on late April 10.

“...Two hours before the beginning of the ban. Municipalities did not know about the situation. The Health Ministry did not know about the situation. A member of the Science Board said on television that evening, “We said the curfew should be declared, but we did not say so.” So even they did not know,” she stated.

She said that all efforts taken carefully in weeks were wasted within two hours, referring to the measures taken against the outbreak. Akşener called on Erdoğan to leave “political communications campaigns” and to “stand with the citizens.”

MOST POPULAR

  1. Interior minister says he will ‘continue’ post after Erdoğan rejects resignation

    Interior minister says he will ‘continue’ post after Erdoğan rejects resignation

  2. Turkey sends second batch of medical supplies to UK

    Turkey sends second batch of medical supplies to UK

  3. Elderly woman looks after stray cats and dogs

    Elderly woman looks after stray cats and dogs

  4. Turkey’s 48-hour curfew ends, strict curbs remain in place

    Turkey’s 48-hour curfew ends, strict curbs remain in place

  5. Istanbul, Ankara introduce new transport rules

    Istanbul, Ankara introduce new transport rules
Recommended
Main opposition CHP leader criticizes ‘lack of strategy’ in Turkey’s fight against COVID-19

Main opposition CHP leader criticizes ‘lack of strategy’ in Turkey’s fight against COVID-19
Model living with lion, snake in Istanbul flat detained

Model living with lion, snake in Istanbul flat detained
Three inmates in open prisons died from coronavirus: Justice minister

Three inmates in open prisons died from coronavirus: Justice minister
Istanbul, Ankara introduce new transport rules

Istanbul, Ankara introduce new transport rules
Turkey’s 48-hour curfew ends, strict curbs remain in place

Turkey’s 48-hour curfew ends, strict curbs remain in place
Interior minister says he will ‘continue’ post after Erdoğan rejects resignation

Interior minister says he will ‘continue’ post after Erdoğan rejects resignation
WORLD At least six dead as tornadoes hit Mississippi

At least six dead as tornadoes hit Mississippi

At least six people were killed when tornadoes ripped through Mississippi on April 12, officials said, prompting the southern US state to declare an emergency.    
ECONOMY Turkeys industrial output rises 7.5 pct in February

Turkey's industrial output rises 7.5 pct in February

Turkey's industrial production posted an increase of 7.5 percent year-on-year in February 2020, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on April 13.
SPORTS Turkey delays bicycle races due to COVID-19 pandemic

Turkey delays bicycle races due to COVID-19 pandemic

All cycling competitions to be held in Turkey until June have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Turkish Cycling Federation announced on April 13.