Opposition İYİ Party leader calls for 15-day lockdown

ANKARA

İYİ Party leader Meral Akşener called on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to declare a 15-day mandatory quarantine across the country.

“Declare a 15-day mandatory quarantine across the country, with a program that will be prepared in the framework of the state’s capacity, within the framework of the recommendations of the Science Board and implemented with the weight of the state,” Akşener said in a live video posted on social media late April 12.

“In parallel, expand the economic support package to at least 7 percent of our national income, including direct cash assistance to our citizens who are mostly affected by the outbreak,” she stated.

Recalling that the pandemic is getting serious in Turkey and in the world, Akşener expressed concern about “the performance of the state” suggesting that the steps are taken only for “political interests.” She criticized the ruling party for “not being able to manage the crisis” and recalled the crowds flocked to markets and bakeries for shopping ahead of a two-day curfew declared on late April 10.

“...Two hours before the beginning of the ban. Municipalities did not know about the situation. The Health Ministry did not know about the situation. A member of the Science Board said on television that evening, “We said the curfew should be declared, but we did not say so.” So even they did not know,” she stated.

She said that all efforts taken carefully in weeks were wasted within two hours, referring to the measures taken against the outbreak. Akşener called on Erdoğan to leave “political communications campaigns” and to “stand with the citizens.”