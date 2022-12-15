Opposition alliance lends support for Istanbul Mayor after court decision

ISTANBUL

The six-party opposition group, dubbed the Nation Alliance, has united to lend support to Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu after an Istanbul court sentenced him to more than two-and-half years in prison and imposed a political ban that could lead to his removal from office.

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, İYİ (Good) Party Chair Meral Akşener, Felicity Party Chair Temel Karamollaoğlu, Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) Chair Ali Babacan, Future Party Chair Ahmet Davutoğlu and Democrat Party Chair Gültekin Uysal came together on Dec. 15 in Istanbul Municipality’s headquarters.

Ekrem İmamoğlu, the leaders and the party officials from the six political parties, the opposition mayors from Ankara, İzmir, Antalya and others were all present at a massive rally held with the participation of the party followers.

Earlier in the day, İmamoğlu and Kılıçdaroğlu attended a ceremony for laying the foundation of a nursing and rehabilitation center for old persons in the Eyüp district of Istanbul. “In our country, sometimes no success goes unpunished. And I see this meaningless punishment as a reward for my success,” İmamoğlu stressed

.

Referring to the presidential and parliamentary elections to be held next year, İmamoğlu said that the year “2023 will be a very good year, we will work hard. We will continue to do our job in Istanbul, and 2023 will be a year like a fest.”

Kılıçdaroğlu, in a televised interview early on Dec. 15, harshly criticized the decision on İmamoğlu and accused the government of trying to get the Istanbul Municipality through a judicial coup.

On a question, Kılıçdaroğlu said the opposition alliance will be firmer than ever in bringing democracy and rule of law to Türkiye. “This incident will pledge a new momentum for us, for the six leaders to walk together hand in hand,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

Opposition will be firmer than ever

But the CHP leader underlined that this sentence issued on İmamoğlu will not change the plans of the opposition alliance in not rushing to announce the joint presidential candidate. “The six leaders will soon come together to discuss the government program,” he said.

On Dec. 14, an Istanbul court convicted İmamoğlu of insulting the members of the Supreme Election Board. It sought a jail term of two years and seven months for him and a political ban. İmamoğlu has the right to appeal the verdict.

In the meantime, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ denied the opposition’s claims that the court decision was ordered by the government. “Nobody or institution can instruct our courts,” he said, recalling that İmamoğlu has the right to appeal the verdict.