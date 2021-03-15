HDN mirrors Turkey’s foreign and domestic agendas

No one has any doubt that the most important and valuable currency in today’s world is accurate information and insightful analysis. The same goes for those who are interested in international politics or global financial movements, as well as ordinary people who are curious about what is happening in their own country and elsewhere. The point where doubt comes into play is the reliability of the sources from which you get all this information.

That’s why you’re reading the Hürriyet Daily News.

This qualification is particularly important when reporting and analyzing a country’s foreign policy and domestic political developments. This is exactly what the Hürriyet Daily News, as a premium English-language media outlet, is doing.

As a member of NATO, a candidate to the European Union, a member of the G20 and a land with a unique location that bridges the continents and boasts north-south and east-west corridors, Turkey is one of the most attention-grabbing countries in the region and wider world. Accordingly, covering the developments in Turkey and the country’s influence in the wider region comes with great responsibility.

Take Syria, for example: It’s impossible to have a full picture of what’s going on in Syria without having a good knowledge about the Turkish position. From the very beginning of the Syrian civil war in 2011, the Hürriyet Daily News has been widely covering the crisis in the country, providing in-depth information and analysis concerning Turkey’s policies and reporting on the humanitarian tragedy of millions of Syrians who have had to flee violence.

Turkey’s growing influence in the region is also changing the nature of our journalism. The scope of our diplomatic coverage extends to Libya, Somalia, the Gulf, the greater Middle East, the Caucasus, the Black Sea and the Balkan region, as well as Euro-Atlantic area. A loyal reader of HDN frequently finds comprehensive interviews with senior officials and decision-makers, news coverage and analyses about the regional developments in our pages.

With the strong possibility that Turkish foreign policy will continue having an impact on the aforementioned regions in the coming period, HDN will also continue to give priority to delivering the most accurate and wide coverage on all these issues.

60 years of EU coverage

One of the issues HDN has covered tirelessly since its foundation in 1961 is the evolution of Turkey’s unending journey to become a full member of the European Union. In line with the generally accepted motto that describes Turkish accession to the bloc as a civilization project, we at HDN are trying to play our constructive role to this end as an independent media outlet. Apart from diplomatic efforts that shape the ongoing dialogue between Ankara and Brussels, as well as other prominent European capitals, this coverage also focuses on the social, economic and political impacts of the dialogue.

This newspaper covered the signing of the Ankara Agreement in 1963, the Customs Union Agreement in 1995 and the start of full membership negotiations in 2005 and hopes to cover the ceremony of Turkish accession to the union in the future.

Turkey’s exciting domestic policies

“Never a dull moment” is the motto of foreign diplomats when they want to describe Turkish domestic policies. Many developments and incidents concerning Turkish politics are even difficult to comprehend and follow for Turkish nationals, let alone foreigners. It’s therefore a very big challenge for English-language media outlets to portray everything that’s going on in the nation in a very neat and explicit way.

Given the intensification of the domestic politics in the recent years, HDN is trying to bring the country’s political agenda to the attention of its readers in an unbiased way.

Turkey’s centennial

The period ahead is going to be crucially important and worth following. In 2023, Turkey will celebrate its 100th anniversary – an important milestone for all Turkish people, as well as the entire neighborhood.

Needless to say, this critical period will be meticulously covered by HDN staff, who will take a multifaceted approach to the matter and uphold the basic principles of journalism – just as they have been doing since 1961.