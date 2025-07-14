Yörük cuisine in resorts

AYLİN ÖNEY TAN
By AYLİN ÖNEY TAN

Yörük cuisine in resorts

Many years ago, tourism in Türkiye centered around cultural tours of the country. Tours typically began in Istanbul, exploring key sites on the historic peninsula, particularly the iconic trio of Hagia Sophia, the Blue Mosque and Topkapı Palace, before heading eastward to Anatolia, starting in Cappadocia. After visiting the fairy chimneys and several cave churches, tour buses would head westward to Pamukkale, concluding the cultural tour at Ephesus and the House of the Virgin Mary. This was largely the standard until the late Prime Minister Turgut Özal’s tenure in the 1980s. His revolution was generally regarded as the initiation of privatization, but in the tourism world, his time was associated with the start of resorts. He was the one to allocate treasure-owned coastlines to tourism investors to build massive hotels and resorts. His term marked the beginning of resort development along the Mediterranean coast, particularly around the city of Antalya. This is how new properties mushroomed in Belek, Kemer and similar coastlines. The resorts sought to emulate the once-legendary Club Med, particularly in their food and beverage management systems. Each night, there would be another theme, usually featuring diverse cuisines, but the last night would always be dedicated to Turkish cuisine. There would be döner kebab and other open-fire kebab varieties, syrupy Turkish desserts, all accompanied by some dancing, local folklore troupes and above all, lots of belly dancing. Tourists were happy, and this is all that matters.

All-inclusive abundance

For many years, Türkiye hosted mass tourism with the “all-inclusive” system, eventually becoming a top destination. Abundance and plenty were the key to success. It is true that we all love a bit of luxury, and luxury means plenty to many. The vast array of food choices at breakfast, lunch and dinner buffets offers tourists a rewarding experience after a year of demanding work. When you have a week off with all the abundant food and drinks available and devouring all offered without counting your pennies is a luxury. All the lavish buffet tables and free drinks compensate for your labor, and finally, you feel pampered and special. Excessive food on tables was often criticized as waste, but of course, resorts excelled in recycling food in many creative ways. Leftover rice would end up in stuffed vegetables the next day, fruits would be transformed into marmalades, and so on. But it is true that the whole system was not sustainable. All this glitter came with a cost. Facilities quickly deteriorated, decor trends became outdated, and local communities and small businesses struggled to benefit sufficiently from this type of tourism. In recent years, tourism has shifted toward a more responsible and sustainable model. One way is to give emphasis to local products and artisanal producers in order to sustain their existence and support the local economy.

Power of the local

As mentioned, Antalya has been the pioneer of tourism in Türkiye, especially in regard to sea-and-sun tourism. The definition of luxury is also changing. Now, luxury is not necessarily about plenty; on the contrary, simplicity with refined gusto and design is the key to most high-end properties. Exclusivity became synonymous with the concept of luxury. It is also more about the experience, the thrill of discovery and encounters with new cultures. A very plausible way of discovery is focusing on locality. The traveler wants to experience new flavors, feel nature, learn about local cultures and also share the responsibility to sustain their existence and care for the environment. Now, tourism is also regarded as a way to communicate with people and showcase the local culture. Just as in the days of those grand culture tours in Anatolia, there is a comeback in culture tourism. When we say culture, it surely includes gastronomy. The new wave emerging seems to be focusing on locality.

Recently, Sherwood Exclusive Hotel in Kemer, Antalya, hosted a special gastronomy event titled 07.07 Antalya Gastro Fest. Apparently, I was late in discovering the festival; the festival was already celebrating its fifth year. Curated by food researcher Asuman Dokgöz, the focus was on the Yörük cuisine of Antalya. Yörük people are nomadic people of the Taurus Mountains that lie along the coastal Mediterranean. Still semi-nomadic, Yörüks are famed for their dairy products, especially cave-aged cheeses. The dark, goat-hair woven Yörük tents were pitched in the resort’s garden, just steps from the beach. The enticing aroma of grilled meat drew beachgoers, despite the blazing midday sun, creating long queues of curious visitors outside the tents. It was a long lunch of discovery, even for many of the Turkish guests. Reflecting on my experience, I regret not sampling more of the fascinating local flavors. That realization sparks the urge to return to a destination. After all, discovery is the essence of tourism, and the joy of uncovering local treasures is unparalleled!

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() High school students join summer excavations at Konya archaeological site

High school students join summer excavations at Konya archaeological site
LATEST NEWS

  1. High school students join summer excavations at Konya archaeological site

    High school students join summer excavations at Konya archaeological site

  2. Turkish wheelchair athlete eyes Grand Slam glory at Wimbledon

    Turkish wheelchair athlete eyes Grand Slam glory at Wimbledon

  3. Byzantine-era graves unearthed in Heraclea

    Byzantine-era graves unearthed in Heraclea

  4. Project launched to track flamingo chicks

    Project launched to track flamingo chicks

  5. ‘Superman’ and DC Studios fly to a $122 million opening

    ‘Superman’ and DC Studios fly to a $122 million opening
Recommended
President Erdoğan’s new rhetoric towards Greece

President Erdoğan’s new rhetoric towards Greece
Loss of visionary who brought Turkish and Greek youth together

Loss of visionary who brought Turkish and Greek youth together
New trends among the Greek public

New trends among the Greek public
Remembering recent past in Turco-Greek relations

Remembering recent past in Turco-Greek relations
US Congress makes Mitsotakis feel at home

US Congress makes Mitsotakis feel at home
Greek PM Mitsotakis to visit US with great expectations

Greek PM Mitsotakis to visit US with great expectations
WORLD Trump gives Russia 50 days to make Ukraine deal

Trump gives Russia 50 days to make Ukraine deal

U.S. President Donald Trump told Russia on Monday to end its Ukraine war within 50 days or face massive new economic sanctions, as he laid out plans for new infusions of weaponry for Kiev via NATO.
ECONOMY Nvidia says it will resume sales of H20 AI chips to China

Nvidia says it will resume sales of 'H20' AI chips to China

U.S. tech giant Nvidia said on Tuesday it will resume sales of its H20 artificial intelligence chips to China, after Washington pledged to remove licensing curbs that had put a stop to exports.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿