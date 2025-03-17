Seven spring symbols

As usual, the month of March has marched in like a lion. One day we feel spring blooming, the other day we fear snow is coming. March is supposed to be the month of welcoming spring. In many cultures, the Spring Equinox is considered to be the start of the year. After the dark and cold winter days, when the earth stays dormant, spring is a sudden source of joy. The belief in the endless repetition of the life cycle is once again confirmed, a new season of agriculture is beginning in hopes of abundance and plenty. On March 21, when day and night are evened, it is also the threshold of the transition from darkness to light. This threshold point is also recognized as the beginning of the new year. March 21 is accepted as the new year and spring festival in many places from the western regions of China to the Turkic republics, from the Balkans to Afghanistan. However, it is mostly celebrated in Iran and Central Asian countries. For this reason, the “spring equinox” is called Nowruz, or Nevruz in Turkish, which means new day in Persian, and it has been adopted by different cultures with this name. Literally, the word means the New Day, hence the beginning of a new chapter in the course of life.

Significant seven

For centuries, mankind has kept time by looking up to the sky. People have long adjusted their time looking at the sun and the stars. Before there were calendars and clocks, the only setting of time was in the celestial spheres. Ancient people directed the flow of life by looking at the stars, determined the seasons by looking at the angle of the sun and counting the full moons, accordingly, setting the time for sowing the crops and copulation of rams, and so on. The position of the polar star has been a guide for humans, together with the seven stars of Ursa Minor and Ursa Major. It must be because of the seven stars that the number seven is of great importance in all beliefs. According to the belief, there are seven layers of sky and seven layers of underground. The creation of the world is completed on the seventh day. Therefore, the seventh day of the week is accepted as a day of rest. In fact, the word for week in Turkish is “Hafta” which originates from the Persian word “Haft” which means “Seven.” Western words for “week” have Germanic origins meaning succession, sequence, change and so on.

Seven tastes of Haft-sin

The number seven also has significance at Nevruz, especially on the table. Seven different tastes repeatedly appear on the table, many cultures that celebrate the Spring Equinox have attributed a certain importance to having seven ingredients in a dish, or to putting seven different types of food on the Nevruz table. Especially in Iran, a traditional table setting is known as haft-sin, containing seven foods beginning with the letter “S” each symbolizing renewal, hope and prosperity for the coming year. “Sabza/Sabzeh” is the green on the table, sprouts of wheat or barley, symbolizing rebirth and growth. Interestingly in the Turkish language, the word “sebze” means “vegetable” covering all the vegetables not only the green ones, whereas in Iranian cookery it refers to all the fresh edible greens and herbs. The second “S” is “Samanu” a sweet paste made from sprouted wheat germ which stands for fertility. The sprouts have a natural sweetness, they are chopped down and pressed to extract the juices packed with vitamins and minerals. This health-booming juice is then boiled down and reduced to a paste-like consistency almost like honey, a spoonful enough to boost energy. The Turkic tradition has “Sümenek” which is traditionally prepared by women intended to call for birth, and the wheat germ paste is so potent that it can be considered as the proto-Viagra. The third “S” is “Senjed” the dried oleaster fruit symbolizing love. In Afghanistan, it is an essential part of “Haft-mēwa” which is literally “Seven Fruits” a sweet concoction a sort of compote made of seven different dried fruits. Again, interestingly, the word for fruit is “meyva or meyve” in Turkish. The next “S” is “Sir/Seer” which is garlic, “sarımsak” in Turkish. It naturally stands for medicine and health. The following “S” is “Sib/Seeb,” which is the “Apple,” the ultimate fruit. The next two “S” words are very common in Turkish cuisine.

In Turkish, “sumak” and “sirke” have similar spellings and pronunciations as in Iran, with sumac being one of our most cherished cooking condiments and sirke, or vinegar, serving as an essential kitchen ingredient. In Nevruz, the first symbolizes sunrise with its bright red color and new beginnings, and the latter stands for wisdom of age and patience.

Cleaning, cleansing and purification

Renewal and purification are the very core of Nevruz celebrations. There is extensive spring cleaning before Nevruz celebrations. In all cultures that celebrate Nevruz, the houses must be cleaned thoroughly. In most cases, there is some painting going on. The spring cleaning is a ritual in all spring festivals in all cultures and religions, be it Easter or Pesah. Wearing new and clean outfits is also important. In Anatolia, wearing something white, or having a new pure white head scarf for women or a new shirt for men, used to be the norm, a tradition we seem to have forgotten. But wearing something new or pristine clean is still the way to go. Cleaning the house or the clothes is not enough. As winter turns into spring it is like the beginning of a new life. The new life must be healthy and pure, both physically and literally. So Nevrus is not only about cleaning, but also cleansing the body and soul, and purification. That’s when fire steps in. Bonfires are lit, illuminating the last darkness of winter nights welcoming the bright sunny days ahead. Jumping over the fire will purify the body and the soul, the body sanitized by getting rid of all the ill causes that bring sickness, and all the sins will be spilled on the fire, in a way cleaning the conscience. In many geographies where there is a running waterway around, jumping over the running water or stream is also a common practice. Again, many believe that jumping over the fire once is never enough, one must have at least seven repetitions, perhaps to get rid of seven sins. Of course, the seven deadly sins are relevant in Christianity, but all humans share more or less the same potential when it comes to sins, so it is better to be on the safe side and jump over at least seven times if not more!