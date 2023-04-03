List of lists sails to the Mediterranean

LA LISTE awards, the newest of the restaurant rating systems, also recognized as “the ranking of rankings,” the list of lists set sail for the Mediterranean for a special edition. The global restaurant guide, which scores 1,000 restaurants from all over the world every year, gave special awards for the first time to countries bordering the Mediterranean. On March 23, the award ceremony in Monaco opened with a speech by H.S.H. Prince Albert II, and The Mediterranean Special Awards 2023 were revealed, awarding 30 restaurants and chefs from 14 countries. Very proudly, a special award went to all the Turkish chefs who helped earthquake victims.

LA LISTE, which was founded in 2015, aims to create a summation of several opinions, and lists the 1,000 best restaurants in the world by using a unique algorithm based on all fine dining guides, restaurant evaluation and rating systems, and review sites. This year, the 2023 global list includes five restaurants from Türkiye: Turk, Neolokal, Mikla, Od Urla and 7 Mehmet. Of these restaurants, only Fatih Tutak, the chef of Turk, which received a whopping 92 points, and Gökmen Sözen, who organizes Gastromasa, were present at Monaco. But the global list is not to be confused with the Mediterranean awards. Recognizing that a global list is never enough to cover all restaurants worth mentioning in hidden corners of the world, very rightly LA LISTE has chosen to give special awards dedicated to places around the Mediterranean this time, not as a separate list, but as special awards to chefs from Mediterranean countries and to draw attention to Mediterranean culinary culture. In the conference held before the award ceremony, the speeches were entirely dedicated to Mediterranean history and culinary culture, reminding us once again that we are all united around this magnificent sea, the mesmerizing Mediterranean.

Turkish Chefs Receive Community Spirit Award

When I received the invitation for Monaco from the managing director Hélène Pietrini, I was at another event in the other corner of the Mediterranean, in Antalya F-Summit, surprisingly in a similar geography. The city of Antalya, just like Monaco, is situated in between the mighty mountains and the magnificent Mediterranean. What surprised and excited me most, was a special award to be given to all Turkish chefs that united to aid earthquake victims. Inspired by the article titled “Kitchen Solidarity” which I wrote previously here in this column, they decided to have a special solidarity award given to Turkish chefs as a group for their commitment in assisting Turkish and Syrian people after the disaster.

So proud of our chefs, and honored to be an inspiring agent, I accepted the invitation at once. At the ceremony, the “Spirit of Social Solidarity Award” was handed to Fatih Tutak who was present in Monaco, on behalf of all his fellow chefs, under the moving picture of Ebru Baybara Demir, Türev Uludağ and Kadir Sancar wearing T-shirts with the Turkish flag. Yet another surprise was on the way. Chef Murat Deniz Temel from Alaf was to receive a separate award in the “Hidden Gems” category given to restaurants that are worth discovering. Unfortunately, he was not able to attend the ceremony as he was torn between going to the earthquake zone and trying to keep his kitchen going in Istanbul simultaneously.

Monaco New Destination

The Mediterranean is like of a universe of its own. Famous French historian Fernand Braudel describes the Mediterranean with the tension between the steep mountains and the vast sea. Monaco fits this description perfectly. The steep slopes, topped with clouds, descend almost as if plunging into the blues of the Mediterranean. The organization awarded Monaco as the New Gastronomic Destination, which has the largest number of top chef restaurants despite its small size. The Award of Honor went to French chef Alain Ducasse for his 35 years of professional achievements at the iconic Le Louis XV restaurant in Monaco.

Other Mediterranean-specific awards were grouped in different categories. In addition to these, the awards for the most festive entertainment, the coolest or the most romantic venue, the best sunset, terrace, sea view, etc., all reflecting the true spirit of the Mediterranean. It’s great news that the list of lists has set sail for the Mediterranean, but the Mediterranean is like an endless world. Just as Braudel stated, it is a total of many seas, with many more shores to explore. Likewise, Philippe Faure, president and founder of LA LISTE says, “Food has the power to unite us more than ever before. While the Mediterranean region is vast and diverse, both geographically and culturally, we can all come together at the table.” We hope many more chefs from our shores will join this ship and show the world that Türkiye is a true Mediterranean country.