Operations ongoing against irregular migration

  • March 18 2022 07:00:00

BALIKESIR/MUĞLA
The Turkish Coast Guard Command has rescued 36 irregular migrants who were pushed back into Turkey’s territorial waters by Greek forces off the Aegean province of Balıkesir.

Coast guard units reached to irregular migrants who had drifted into Turkish territory after receiving information that a group off Ayvalık district needed help.

The irregular migrants were rescued by coast guard units and were sent to the provincial migration directorate after formalities.

Turkey has repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back asylum-seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law.

Separately, 32 irregular migrants, who were trying to go abroad illegally, were caught by coast guard units in the Aegean province of Muğla’s Bodrum district.

They were then handed over to the provincial migration directorate.

Meanwhile, in the eastern province of Van, Turkish security forces apprehended 32 irregular migrants, mostly from Afghanistan, cramped in a flat of a residential building. A person was detained as the suspected organizer of the trafficking.

Turkey has been a key transit point for migrants aiming to cross into Europe to start a new life, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

