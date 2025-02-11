OpenAI CEO rejects Musk-led group’s $97.4 billion offer

OpenAI CEO rejects Musk-led group’s $97.4 billion offer

NEW YORK
OpenAI CEO rejects Musk-led group’s $97.4 billion offer

A group of investors led by Elon Musk says it is offering about $97.4 billion to buy OpenAI, escalating a legal dispute with the artificial intelligence company that Musk helped found.

Musk and his own AI startup, xAI, and a consortium of investment firms want to take control of the ChatGPT maker and revert it back to its original charitable mission as a nonprofit research lab, according to Musk's attorney Marc Toberoff.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman quickly rejected the deal on Musk's social platform X, saying, “no thank you but we will buy Twitter for $9.74 billion if you want.”

Musk bought Twitter, now called X, for $44 billion in 2022.

Along with Musk and xAI, others backing the bid announced Monday include Baron Capital Group, Valor Management, Atreides Management, Vy Fund, Emanuel Capital Management and Eight Partners VC.

Musk and Altman, who together helped start OpenAI in 2015 and later competed over who should lead it, have been in a long-running feud over the startup's direction since Musk resigned from its board in 2018.

Musk, an early OpenAI investor and board member, sued the artificial intelligence company last year, first in a California state court and later in federal court, alleging it had betrayed its founding aims as a nonprofit research lab benefiting the public good.

Musk had invested about $45 million in the startup from its founding until 2018, Toberoff said in court last week.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan

Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan

    Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan

  2. Rushdie tells trial of 'lake of blood' after stabbing

    Rushdie tells trial of 'lake of blood' after stabbing

  3. La Scala exhibition celebrates the theater's ballet corps

    La Scala exhibition celebrates the theater's ballet corps

  4. 8th Antalya Akra Jazz Festival to be held in May

    8th Antalya Akra Jazz Festival to be held in May

  5. Ancient foods researched in Pompeipolis

    Ancient foods researched in Pompeipolis
Recommended
Musks DOGE team raises major cyber security concerns

Musk's DOGE team raises major cyber security concerns
Turkish Technic ink deal with Air India Express

Turkish Technic ink deal with Air India Express
Pace of increase in construction costs slows further

Pace of increase in construction costs slows further
Authorities scrutinize doctors’ earnings, tax payments

Authorities scrutinize doctors’ earnings, tax payments
Carmakers hope to keep strong export momentum this year

Carmakers hope to keep strong export momentum this year
Website listing supermarket prices may help fight inflation

Website listing supermarket prices may help fight inflation
French wine and spirits exports declined 4 percent last year

French wine and spirits exports declined 4 percent last year
WORLD Prisoner swap crisis moves towards resolution: Israeli media

Prisoner swap crisis moves towards resolution: Israeli media

The crisis arising from a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas seems to be heading toward a resolution, Israeli media reported late Wednesday.

ECONOMY Musks DOGE team raises major cyber security concerns

Musk's DOGE team raises major cyber security concerns

Young engineers deployed across the U.S. government as part of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency have triggered alarm throughout Washington's security establishment.

SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿